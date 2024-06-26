Daniel Maurice Walter Gagné, of Atikokan, Ont., passed away peacefully on June 17, 2024, at the age of 83. Dan, the eldest of thirteen children, was born on January 31, 1941, in Fort Frances, Ont., to the late Bernard and Salme Gagné. Dan was united in marriage to Marlene McMillan on September 30, 1967. Together they raised three beautiful children, Debra Alexander, Nicole Gagné, (Larry Brant), Daniel Gagné Jr (Jen). Surviving are his nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren Amy Wawia, Jillian, Victoria, and Dalton Alexander, Jason Brant, Melissa Howley, Mathew, Madison, and Jorja Gagné; also surviving are his brothers Buzz (Carol) Gagné, Dedo (Betty) Gagné, and John (Wendy) Gagné; his sisters Tess Sanders, Patrice (Brian) Gibson, Julie (Garry) Gerbrandt, and Pamela (John) Boldt. Dan was predeceased by his wife Marlene Gagné, the love of his life, on July 28, 2015; his parents Bernard and Salme Gagné; his brothers Bruce, Maurice, and Tim; and his sisters Karen Degelman and Paula Tucker; as well as his son-in-law Greg Alexander.

As a young lad, Dan went out West to earn a trade in brick laying. He spent years as a mason until returning to Atikokan. His career at home switched to mining until the closure of Caland Ore. In order to keep his family at home in Atikokan, he held various roles from forestry back to brick laying. His work as a skilled brick mason can still be recognized in many buildings around the area. He was eventually hired at the Township of Atikokan, where he remained until his retirement in 2006.

Dan’s passions in life revolved around his family, including countless memories shared at his favourite place, the place he would call home; Factor Lake. Dan has always been an active community member, from his days coaching “The Fireman Flyers,” to his years of dedication to the Atikokan Royal Canadian Legion Branch 145, where he would always make himself available to lend a helping hand. Dan was strong willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humour. He was clever and encompassed knowledge gained through all his life experiences, and was never shy to share a story, especially one to make you smile. He had the ability to make anyone feel special and would often have a greeting for you to make you feel like you were the only person in the room. This would often be followed by a wisecrack. He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family, friends, and anyone around him. He truly loved each of them – and if you knew him, you knew it. Dan was a truly great man whose impact will be forever felt, especially by his family, who loved him dearly.

Upon Dan’s wishes he has been cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Atikokan Royal Canadian Legion Branch 145 at 11:00 a.m. In memorial donations may be made to the Atikokan General Hospital, the Alzheimers Society of Kenora/Rainy River District, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.