Dan was born to Lois and Melvin Shine on January 24, 1962. He was raised in Devlin, Ontario, with his three siblings Teri, David and Barb.

Dan was a man of few words who always had a grin on his face, which got him the nickname “Smiley” from cousins Larry and Gord.

Dan had a passion for tinkering with engines (he got that from Dad) after finishing his Grade 12 at FFHS he went on to Thunder Bay College and got his Mechanics License. He returned back to Devlin and took a job at Raoul Cayer’s Garage in Emo. He worked there until 1986, when he and his brother moved to Winnipeg, to be a mechanic with Canadian Tire until his diagnosis of Parkinson’s in 2012 that would not allow him to turn wrenches any longer.