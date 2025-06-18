Dan was born to Lois and Melvin Shine on January 24, 1962. He was raised in Devlin, Ontario, with his three siblings Teri, David and Barb.
Dan was a man of few words who always had a grin on his face, which got him the nickname “Smiley” from cousins Larry and Gord.
Dan had a passion for tinkering with engines (he got that from Dad) after finishing his Grade 12 at FFHS he went on to Thunder Bay College and got his Mechanics License. He returned back to Devlin and took a job at Raoul Cayer’s Garage in Emo. He worked there until 1986, when he and his brother moved to Winnipeg, to be a mechanic with Canadian Tire until his diagnosis of Parkinson’s in 2012 that would not allow him to turn wrenches any longer.
For the past 10 years he would come back to Devlin to stay the winters with mom and be her grocery getter and chauffeur, taking her where ever she wanted to go. In 1993, Dan welcomed his son Dylan. As Dylan grew older Dan took great pride in coaching his Hockey, Soccer or other sport Dylan was involved in.
Dan was predeceased by his father Melvin; numerous aunts and uncles; grandparents Raymond and Laura Belle Coulson and Samuel and Mary Shine.
He leaves to mourn his mother Lois; sisters Teri (Doug), Barbara (Tom), brother David; son Dylan (Alexis); and Grandson Theo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place at Alternas in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He will return home to Devlin where it was his wish to be buried with dad Melvin at the Burris Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at the Devlin Hall on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. Family interment will follow.
Rest in Paradise Smiley.
“We got this”