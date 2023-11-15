The family of Cyrille Joseph Chabot announce his passing on November 6, 2023. Cyrille was born April 13, 1937, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to the late Albert Joseph Chabot and Helene Auroa Chartier. Cyrille spent the young years of his life living and working in the Fort Frances and Rainy River, Ontario, area. On October 10, 1959, Cyrille was united in marriage to Eleanor (Nonie) Firn Arnold and together they raised six children. In 1966, Cyrille and Eleanor (Nonie) moved to Thompson, Manitoba, with their young family of three. They together added an additional three more children to their family during their years in Thompson.

In retirement Cyrille and Eleanor (Nonie) moved back to Fort Frances and lived and remained here till his passing.

Cyrille is survived by his children Becky Chabot, Bonnie Allan (Barry), Brent Chabot (Melodie), Belinda Chabot and Bobbie Jo Chabot; and his brothers Robert Chabot and Paul Chabot; also surviving are 20 grandchildren Rodney Stamarski, Danielle Quesnel, Savannah Fortner, Jennifer Buggie, Chelsey Menchions, Larrisa Tait, Michael Chabot, Brittany Chabot, Kincaid Robinson, Kayla Robinson, Keygan Chabot, Lyle Thompson, Michelle Armstrong, Sheldon Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Natashia Thompson, Woden Bateman, Nikita Bateman, Hailey King, Shelby King; and numerous great grandchildren.

Also left to cherish his life are numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many friends.

Cyrille was predeceased by his beloved wife Eleanor (Nonie); baby girl Bridget Helen Marie; and his brothers and sisters Emile, Marcel, Fernand, Blanche, Teresa, Arthur, Cecile, Roseline and Rose.

Dad was always a hard working man and lived his life with no apologies.

In 1960, while working on the Rainy River school project Dad survived a horrific accident. The brick wall collapsed and fell on him breaking his back. This changed the course of his life forever. He spent the next year in a body cast.

He was given a 50 percent chance of walking again. Dad, with his stubbornness and will, overcame tough odds and learned to walk again.

Fishing, hunting and tinkering on small engines were his passion. He could fix anything.

He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Fort Frances, Ontario, in the spring.

An announcement will be posted in the Fort Frances Times.

“Time heals what reason cannot.”

A life remembered is a life well lived.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.