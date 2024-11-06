It is with great sadness that the family of Cornelius F.J.M. Hendrikx announces his peaceful passing at Rainycrest Home for the Aged on November 1, 2024. With his beloved wife Margaret at his side, he took his final breath. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret (St. Pierre) His children, Joseph A. (Donna), Catherine L. (Richard) Piotrowski, Andrew E. (Ana).

His eight talented, beautiful grandchildren and their partners, Johnathan (Lea) Piotrowski, Nicole Piotrowski, Nicholas (Olivia) Piotrowski, Cassandra (Piotrowski) (Cole) Hay and Timothy Hendrikx, Andre Hendrikx, Sonia Hendrikx and Lucas Hendrikx; and his beautiful new great-granddaughter Novie Nicole Hay.

Sisters Liz (Jim) Glenn, Elie (Harry) Straatman, Mary (Adrian 2018) Rombouts, Annie (Casey) Willemse, Joanne (Casey 2023) Rombouts, Bernie (Tony Sr) Willemse; and sister-in-law Ada (Adrian 2020) Hendrikx. Also, numerous nephews, nieces, great and great-great-nephews and nieces.

Pre-deceased by his parents Anthony Hendrikx (Opa) and Cornelia (Van Gorp) (Oma); brothers Johnny (1962) and Archie (2020)

Born in Breda, the Netherlands, on September 18, 1944. Casey’s family fled to safety for a time to Belgium during the war when he was just three weeks old. The family returned to near destruction of their home and farm, and it was decided either Canada or Australia would be ideal places to emigrate to. Settling in Parkhill, Ontario, Canada, in June 1949, the family worked hard to make their new farm work, milking cows, raising pigs, replacement animals and growing crops. Farming was in Casey’s blood, but so was horseback riding, building rafts to float down the creek and exploring the bush. Totally self-taught as a welder he fixed, changed or built numerous pieces of machinery, gates, stair railings and ingenious animal dwellings. His love of motorcycles spanned many years, and a four-wheeler was his preferred mode of transportation on the farm in Emo.

Music was in his soul, Casey loved to sing along to the latest hits while working and Elvis was a favourite of his and Margaret’s. As young adults, they spent most of their dates going dancing, all the girls were jealous that Margaret had the best dance partner!

Moving was also in Casey’s blood and after selling the Parkhill farm, with Margaret and his family, he moved for a time to Killaloe, Ontario, and again with Magaret and his sons, a bit farther to the farm here in the beautiful Rainy River District, Emo, Ontario.

Casey and Margaret had fantastic neighbours wherever they lived and would like to thank them all for their kindness, support, memories and local knowledge.

Casey’s children would like to thank Dad for teaching them how to work hard and play hard, growing up with Casey for their dad meant harvesting crops, feeding cattle and growing sweet corn. Sunday was for Church, riding horses, swinging from a rope in the big hay barn and cross-country skiing in the winter.

Casey’s grandchildren will always hold grandpa near and dear in their hearts and love every one of the birthday celebrations at grandma and grandpa’s house, as he would say “Hip Hip Hooray!” after blowing out the candles!

The family wishes to thank the care staff, cleaning staff and all other staff from La Verendrye hospital and Rainycrest Home for the Aged who encountered Casey during his time there. It’s good to know there are Angels here on earth too.

In memoriam donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Rainy River District, or Rainycrest Home for the Aged, or plant a tree as a living memory.

A private family gathering will take place and plans for a spring service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.