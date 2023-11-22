It is with profound sadness that the family of Colin McLean French announce his passing on November 16, 2023. Colin slipped away peacefully with his family by his side at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. Colin had struggled with health issues over the past several years. He survived a heart attack in 2010, and conquered bladder cancer shortly after.

Colin was born on August 2, 1947, to Edwin and Edith French of Emo, Ontario. The eldest of five children, he was raised on the family farm in Emo.

It was at Fort Frances High School where he would meet his future bride, Janis Zub, a green-eyed beauty. His sister Peggy, would play matchmaker. The two dated for several months but it was work that would end up taking him out of the district for a few years.

Upon returning to Fort Frances, he learnt that his green-eyed beauty was single. With flowers in hand, he knocked on her door. The spark was reignited and they were married shortly thereafter. The couple would settle in Fort Frances and where they would raise their three children Lisa, Todd and Amanda.

One thing that no one could ever dispute was that Colin had an incredibly strong work ethic. In fact, he didn’t stop working until four years ago. This strong work ethic is something that he would pass on to all three of his children. Colin worked in the bush as a Heavy Equipment Operator, and owned his own trucks. He hauled logs, and was also a long haul truck driver. When working in Thunder Bay, he would stay with his daughter Lisa. These are times that she will always treasure. His son Todd followed in his footsteps and shared his love of driving. The two of them would have many adventures together out on the road or in the bush.

Colin was fondly known as papa by his grandchildren. He loved being at the cabin, going for boat rides, and fishing. However, nothing would make him happier than pulling his grandchildren behind his boat on the chariot. He loved hearing their boisterous laughter and screams to go faster. It is also at the cabin where he taught his children and grandchildren to play cribbage. A man with a significant sweet tooth, especially when it came to gummy candies, homemade jam, and Jan’s Christmas baking, which he was more than happy to share with his grandkids. It wasn’t until the kids moved out did Jan realize it was Colin who was always raiding the Christmas baking out of the freezer every year, not the kids.

After helping his youngest daughter Amanda and her partner Scott re-build their home, he took a keen interest in woodworking. During the winter months you could find him downstairs in his workroom creating special handmade gifts for his family.

Colin is survived by his loving wife Janis (Zub); his children Lisa French of Thunder Bay, Todd (Melanie) of Fort Frances, Amanda French (Scott McPherson) of Couchiching; grandchildren Shaylin (Justin) McConnell, Jonathan (Nicole Tuomi) Stewart, Heather French, Anjelica French, Robyn French, Alexandria (Aaron) French, Marra McPherson, mother (Colinette) Edith French of Rainycrest; sisters Candice Bunio (Gordon) and Patricia Kellner (Gary); brother Daniel French (Mary-Kay); brother in-law Jeff (Diana) Zub; close friend Beatrice Carlson; as well as several nieces and nephews. His fur-baby Lilly will miss him terribly, especially him hand-feeding her her supper. Colin was preceded in death by his father Edwin; sister Peggy McMillan; and his in-laws Edward and Jean Zub.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Colin. If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.