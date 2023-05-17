It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Colin Joseph Jones, 48, of Couchiching First Nation.
Colin, affectionately known as CJ, was born to Jeff Bruyere Sr. (Darlene) and Shirlee Jones on August 21, 1974. He lived in Nigigoonsiminikaaning until the passing of his mother. Colin then moved to Couchiching FN with his father. After high school, Colin ventured to the University of Windsor, where he learned his passion for Education. He was a strong advocate for our youth to pursue their education and become successful. He spent numerous years in the schools working as an Education Assistant until he secured employment with the Couchiching First Nation Education Department as one of the Education Counsellors. He continued to advocate for students in this role.
Colin was a devoted father to his one and only “bebe” Alyeeha. She was the centre of his world. You would see them together all over the area, from golfing to nature walks. She was his pride, his joy and his greatest love.
Colin was known as the “cool” uncle to his nieces and nephews. He can rock a Spider-Man shirt and the kids absolutely loved his youthful nature.
Colin leaves behind his daughter, Alyeeha Handorgan; father Jeff Bruyere Sr. (Darlene Adams)brother Jeff Bruyere Jr. (Ashley Bruyere) and sisters Brenna Adams (late Damien Corbo), all from Couchiching FN and Tanya Jones of Nigigoonsiminikaaning FN (Bob Calder); step-brother Jeff Adams; nieces Reagan Calder (Trent), Kendra Calder (Kale), Peyton Calder, Bryce Bruyere, Emma Bruyere (Hunter); nephews Joshua Calder (Isabel) and Nikolai Corbo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Colin was predeceased by his mother Shirlee Jones and numerous extend family members.
Traditional Services will be held in Nigigoonsimikaaning First Nation. Wake will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4 p.m. Funeral will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Gymnasium with interment at the Ottertail family burial grounds. Elder Tommy Councillor will be officiating the services.
Pallbearers will be Mike Jones, Scott McPherson, Andrew Kingbird, Bradley Windego, Chris Allan and Dale Morrisseau, Jeff Adams.
Honorary pallbearers are Bridget Hanzuk, Brittany Handorgan and his aunts Becky Kingbird and Sue Boshey.
Colin’s sense of humour will be missed the most. With his witty answers and his vast knowledge of Marvel and Star Wars, he was the walking encyclopedia of all comic books.
“I love you 3000” and “May The Force Be With You.”
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.