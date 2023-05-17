It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Colin Joseph Jones, 48, of Couchiching First Nation.

Colin, affectionately known as CJ, was born to Jeff Bruyere Sr. (Darlene) and Shirlee Jones on August 21, 1974. He lived in Nigigoonsiminikaaning until the passing of his mother. Colin then moved to Couchiching FN with his father. After high school, Colin ventured to the University of Windsor, where he learned his passion for Education. He was a strong advocate for our youth to pursue their education and become successful. He spent numerous years in the schools working as an Education Assistant until he secured employment with the Couchiching First Nation Education Department as one of the Education Counsellors. He continued to advocate for students in this role.

Colin was a devoted father to his one and only “bebe” Alyeeha. She was the centre of his world. You would see them together all over the area, from golfing to nature walks. She was his pride, his joy and his greatest love.