CLINT BARTON

On July 24, 2023, with his family by his side, overlooking Rainy Lake, Clint’s battle with cancer came to a peaceful end. Born on July 24, 1956, in Thunder Bay, Clint passed away on his 67th birthday.
Clint leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 41 years Doris (Tetreault); his children Carling (Kevin), Sarah (Nic) and Colin (Kelsey); and his grandchildren Charlotte, Mason and Quinn.
Clint was predeceased by his parents Wilson and Muriel Barton.
Clint’s passions in life were his family, friends, sports and police work. He cherished nothing more than spending time with his family at their home on Rainy Lake. Clint took great interest and pride in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
He loved to fish in his Ranger with Doris, his children, grandchildren and many friends. He formed long lasting friendships everywhere he went. Until the very end, he loved sharing his life stories with his friends and family; fighting crime with the OPP, winning the Fort Frances Bass Championship, catching that big walleye, winning curling bonspiels, and his progress on the tennis court.
He will be truly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.