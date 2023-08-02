CLINT BARTON

On July 24, 2023, with his family by his side, overlooking Rainy Lake, Clint’s battle with cancer came to a peaceful end. Born on July 24, 1956, in Thunder Bay, Clint passed away on his 67th birthday.

Clint leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 41 years Doris (Tetreault); his children Carling (Kevin), Sarah (Nic) and Colin (Kelsey); and his grandchildren Charlotte, Mason and Quinn.

Clint was predeceased by his parents Wilson and Muriel Barton.