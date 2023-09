The family of Clifford Loveday of Fort Frances are saddened to announce his passing on September 18, 2023, at the age of 77.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Emo Legion in Emo, Ontario.

Full obituary to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.