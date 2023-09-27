With greatest sadness the family of Clifford Christopher Loveday announce his passing on September 18, 2023, peacefully at his residence in Fort Frances after a courageous battle against cancer. Clifford was born in Emo, Ontario, to Christopher and Mamie Loveday. He grew up in Kingsford township and later moved to Mather township. He always had a passion for operating heavy equipment from trucks and dozers to excavators. He started his career at a young age with his father. He worked in logging and hauling operations for many years and never lost his enjoyment of working on the excavator or driving the Lone Pine dump truck. Cliff was a character, wherever he went from all over the States and Canada he made friends. He loved hunting, fishing, gambling, telling jokes, his many friends but mostly he loved his family, whenever there was anything going on Cliff didn’t miss it.

On September 26, 1964, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Allan and together they raised three children in Emo and later in Watten Township.

Cliff leaves to mourn his wife Lorraine Loveday; his sons Gary (Beryl) Loveday and children, Cassandra, Sidney, Zach and Conner; Allan (Julie) Loveday and children Samantha (Justin) Larson and Noah; his daughter Christine Loveday (Chris) and children DJ, Charlotte and Garret. He was a proud great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Blake, Wyatt, Aksel, Pearce, and Caden.

Cliff is also survived by his brothers and sisters Edna Sexsmith of Windsor, Ont., Harold (Ellen) of Atikokan, Debbie of Thunder Bay, Ont., and Charlie (Trudy) of Stratton, Ont.; sisters-in-law Marilyn McNally of Portage La Prairie, Man., Sharon McNally, Emo, Norma (Ron) Both of Thunder Bay; and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Christopher and Mamie Loveday; sister Dorothy Stewart and a companion and special friend Shelley Christensen.

A memorial service will take place at the Emo Legion on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.