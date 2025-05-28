We announce the passing of Clayton Whitecrow who passed away suddenly on May 18, 2025, at Seine River First Nation. Clayton was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on September 18, 1973, to Julia Kabatay – Whitecrow and Joseph Whitecrow.

Left to cherish his memory is his ex-partner Angela and their children Drayen, Travis, Shayla, Sheila, Jada and Alina. He also leaves several family members; step-mother Mary Boshkaykin and brothers Darcy Whitecrow, Roger Whitecrow, Joey Whitecrow and Dalton Boshkaykin, and sisters Veronica Whitecrow, Luanne Whitecrow, Kerry Boshkaykin, Abby Boshkaykin and Roxanne Boshkaykin. He was predeceased by parents Joseph and Julia Whitecrow; and daughter Angelina Martin.

Clayton was a very gifted multidisciplinary artist who enjoyed creating beautiful art pieces that were culturally inspired and that reflected Anishinaabe principals and values. He worked at various jobs and loved carpentry and building things throughout his life. He loved fishing and spending time outdoors and he was a community person and connected with everyone.

A traditional wake was held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Seine River First Nation starting at 4:00 p.m. with traditional service on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. also at Seine River First Nation with elder George Boshkaykin. Pallbearers were Clayton’s family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario