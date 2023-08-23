With great sadness, the family of Clareen Hazel (Briggs) Cooke announce her passing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Clareen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on December 27, 1939. She grew up in Fort Frances, graduating from Fort Frances High School in June 1957. Her best friend Bev Cain introduced her to her cousin, David Cooke. As they say, the rest is history. She married David Cooke on June 19, 1959. They raised their two daughters in the east end of Fort Frances.

Mom worked at TD bank for 26 years, retiring when she was 60. She enjoyed travelling in winter, going for a few years to Florida, then Yuma, Arizona. She had a close circle of friends and looked forward to her lunches or coffee with the girls. She was active in St. John’s Anglican Church.

In 1970, mom and dad purchased property and built a cabin on Black Sturgeon Bay which would eventually become their summer home bringing years of enjoyment, it was truly her happy place. At the cabin, if mom wasn’t picking rocks off the beach, on the lake or watching her grandchildren play, you could find her with a book in her favourite chair.

Mom was an avid reader with a keen interest in world politics and history. From an early age she enjoyed a good debate and this continued over the years. Mom was always willing to provide her insight and opinion on any subject matter and as we all knew, she was seldom wrong.

Mom had her own way of doing things and when she wanted something, nothing or nobody stood in her way. She was a force to be reckoned with. She was a very generous and caring person who will be greatly missed.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. She was at every school or sporting event cheering them on.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years David Cooke; daughters Kathy (Rick) Jewell, Sandra Cooke (Tim Kehler) of Winnipeg; sister Beverley (Victor) Gustafson; grandchildren Nicole (Brad) Hill, Brett Jewell and Marina Jewell of Winnipeg; great-grandchildren Duncan, Griffin and Kendall Hill; sisters-in-law Lois Caul of Devlin, Faye Davis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Clareen was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Florence Briggs; in-laws Margaret and Morley Weatherbee, Leonard Cooke, Jean and Wallace Hughes, Wilfred Caul, Ted Davis and nephew Bob Weatherbee.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at St. John’s Anglican Church, with Merna Major officiating, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception downstairs immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. John’s Anglican Church or to the Fort Frances Chemotherapy Department.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.