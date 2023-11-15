CLARA SCOTT

Clara was born in Emo, Ontario, on September 17, 1946, to John and Dolly Scott. She passed away on March 2, 2023, at the age of 76 in Haggersville, Ont.

Clara is survived by her sisters Ruth Scott of New Westminster, Alexandria (Scott) Midtdal of Kelowna, Ann (Scott) Oster of Keremeos; her first husband Albert Sinderly; children Rachel Nelson (Andy), Blaik Sinderly, Yavanna Scott (Chris), Lance Scott (Amber); grandchildren Terrance Scott and Morgan Wing; and adopted grandchildren Avery and Isaac Scott. She was never happier than when she was with her family, and she lived with her daughter Rachel for seven years until she moved into long-term care.

Clara was predeceased by her parents John Scott and Agnes (Matthewson) Scott of Barwick; an infant daughter, Christine, who died at birth; brothers Jake, Donald, Jim, Alexander (Sandy); sister Bernice; and her life partner Thomas Szczuka.

Clara raised four children and took many family members and friends in on the side. She was a very sincere and caring person and always wanted to help those who were struggling. Clara was generous and would give you the shirt off her back if you were in need. When sisters, brother, mother, or others needed a temporary home, Clara was there to offer. She loved dogs, especially her two Boston Terriers, Ripley and Fisher, and her Chihuahua, Pierre, who was her constant companion and comfort to her. Clara was very spiritual and had a great love for healing arts, especially massage and reflexology.

Clara had an adventuresome spirit and called many places home. She travelled Canada far and wide, from B.C. to Nova Scotia. She had little regard for status or possessions, preferring to live off the land and be close to nature than be part of high society. She lived for a time off the coast of Prince Rupert, on Stevens Island, and worked in remote places, tree planting or cooking for the crew.

Clara was a very hard worker and wasn’t intimidated by weather or lack of resources. She was fearless and would make good wherever she landed and go full face into the unknown. She was strong spirited and commanded control. Clara wasn’t a person to let things slide and would often retort when decision-making, “It’s my way or the highway.” Her convictions and resolve often got her through the tough times in her life that would have crushed others.

No service by her request; cremation has taken place. Her ashes were spread in Sooke Harbour, B.C., at her request with those of her beloved dog Fisher, and a permanent urn has been placed at the Mt. Shasta Abbey. May she rest in peace knowing that she made such a positive contribution to all the lives she touched on her life journey.