Chuck Halverson, 92, of Rainycrest Home for the Aged, passed away January 28, 2023, at his home.
Chuck was born August 1, 1930, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Elizabeth and Lars Halverson. Chuck was a respected carpenter in our community and was fond of building lake properties. He was a fisherman and enjoyed taking the family camping. He appreciated social gatherings and loved to dance. He was a member of the the Zion Lutheran church.
Chuck was united in marriage to Helen Heisler on November 19, 1955. Helen and Chuck had two sons, Todd (Sherri) of Thunder Bay; Lorne (Carolyn), of Fort Frances. They were blessed with grandchildren Jenna (Jon), George (Rylee) and Eric; great-grandchildren Rowan, Cecelia Hakala and Zeppelin and Yarra Halverson of Thunder Bay and Gordie Halverson of Fort Frances.
He had 48 wonderful years of marriage with Helen and was fortunate to know and marry Edna Marsh. For the last twenty years Chuck and Edna enjoyed fishing, travel and modifying their homes and yard.
Chuck is survived by Edna and her children and families.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Helen, and his brothers.
In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, please make donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
There will be a gathering at a later date.