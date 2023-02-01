Chuck Halverson, 92, of Rainycrest Home for the Aged, passed away January 28, 2023, at his home.

Chuck was born August 1, 1930, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Elizabeth and Lars Halverson. Chuck was a respected carpenter in our community and was fond of building lake properties. He was a fisherman and enjoyed taking the family camping. He appreciated social gatherings and loved to dance. He was a member of the the Zion Lutheran church.

Chuck was united in marriage to Helen Heisler on November 19, 1955. Helen and Chuck had two sons, Todd (Sherri) of Thunder Bay; Lorne (Carolyn), of Fort Frances. They were blessed with grandchildren Jenna (Jon), George (Rylee) and Eric; great-grandchildren Rowan, Cecelia Hakala and Zeppelin and Yarra Halverson of Thunder Bay and Gordie Halverson of Fort Frances.