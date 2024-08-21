It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Charlotte (Char) Lawson on August 12, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont., with her dedicated staff by her side. Charlotte was the youngest of five siblings and was born on June 28, 1955, in Pickle Crowe, Ont. She moved to Fort Frances in 2008 and over the years she made many new and wonderful friendships.

Char was known for her sweet spirit and her remarkable ability to find joy in life’s simple pleasures. She taught us to slow down, eat the cheesecake and smile no matter what life throws at us. Her resilience and strength, coupled with a big personality, left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Char loved to watch her garden grow and the flowers blossom. She especially enjoyed rocking in her chair, listening to music and singing along. Char’s laughter, unwavering strength, and powerful singing voice will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be missed by many but her legacy of joy and determination will continue to inspire those who knew her.