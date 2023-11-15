CHARLES GUNNARD (CHUCK) THORKILSON

We are very sad to announce the passing of the captain to our family ship. He fought like a true Viking, he had beat the cancer, but the battle was fierce. The will was still strong like a cedar swamp buck, but the strength was depleted from the battle. He passed peacefully with family by his side, and the entire family in his heart.

Predeceased by his parents, George and Beatrice; his brother Gary; sisters Ann, Ruth (Toots) and Pam. Survived by sisters Marje (late Jack) and Linda; son Norm (Mandy); and his pride and joy grandchildren Hunter and Taylor (Ryan). He is also survived by a long list of nieces and nephews that he held dear to his heart. His happiest place was our family reunions, surrounded by all the ones he loved. His care for the culture in Mexico and the many good friends he made there. He had such a true passion for the woods and water that he built his home right in the middle of it.