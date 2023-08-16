With great sadness the family of Charles ‘Chuck’ Scott announces his passing on August 6, 2023.
Chuck was born in Alberton Township on August 13, 1928, and attended school in Miscampbell, Ontario. Chuck worked for Central Fuel, on the Causeway bridge, and also found work for Inter-national Harvester in Hamilton, Ontario. Later, he worked for Great Lakes Forest and then went into logging for himself.
Chuck loved being out in the bush and working in the garden. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting with family. Chuck shot his last moose at age 92 and was still out picking blueberries this year.
Chuck is survived by his wife Violet; daughter Debbie O’Conner of Fort Frances; sons Charlie (Carrie) of Lethbridge, Alberta, Steve of Vegreville, Alberta, Brian and Ken both of Atikokan. Chuck is also survived by his siblings Twilla Kitowski, Betty Hoogen-doorm, Janet Ireton, Joan Eikre, and Margie Anderson, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Chuck was pre-deceased by sons Edward and George; parents William and Ethel Scott; and siblings Ted, William (Sonny) Scott, Donna Rowell, and Patsy Shperuk.
At Chuck’s request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to the Atikokan General Hospital (Box 2490, Atikokan, Ontario, P0T 1C0).
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.