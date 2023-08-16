With great sadness the family of Charles ‘Chuck’ Scott announces his passing on August 6, 2023.

Chuck was born in Alberton Township on August 13, 1928, and attended school in Miscampbell, Ontario. Chuck worked for Central Fuel, on the Causeway bridge, and also found work for Inter-national Harvester in Hamilton, Ontario. Later, he worked for Great Lakes Forest and then went into logging for himself.

Chuck loved being out in the bush and working in the garden. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting with family. Chuck shot his last moose at age 92 and was still out picking blueberries this year.