CECILIA (DEDE) VIOLA EGAN

Cecilia, known as Dede, passed away on Friday, September 5, 2024, at Rainycrest Long Term Care. She was born on Christmas Day, 1930, first born child of Charles and Cecilia (Calder) Armit. Dede was a proud member of the Métis Nation of Ontario, a descendant of both the Armit and Calder families. Dede grew up the eldest of five children in Fort Frances, Ontario, residing at various residences on Third Street East. She was lucky enough to grow up in what was often referred to as ‘Calderville,’ surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. This was a true blessing as her father died tragically when she was fourteen years old.

Dede married the love of her life Ken Egan on November 5, 1947. They were married for 63 years before Ken’s passing on December 2, 2010. Dede and Ken raised four children Patrick, Randy, David (Karen) and Nancy (Gordon).

Ken and Dede were fortunate to travel extensively, several winter vacations in Hawaii and Mexico, a European trip that included England, France, Scotland and Ireland, the east coast of Canada, and Dad’s dream trip to Peace River country through to British Columbia.

In the 1970’s Dede and Ken created their own paradise when they purchased property on Rainy Lake at Windy Point. Many wonderful memories were made at their cabin they named ‘Overlook.’ Dede and Ken hosted so many happy events, spending valuable time with their grandchildren, and later their great-grandchildren.

Dede had a strong work ethic, employed in various roles. Some of those roles included waitressing at the Gourmet House (now known as La Place Rendez-Vous), tree planting for the MNR, sales clerking at Niznick’s and finally retiring as a nurse’s aide at Rainycrest Long Term Care. Dede never let the grass grow under her feet. She remained active until she couldn’t. In her younger days she enjoyed playing baseball, skating, swimming and cross country skiing. As a side note, along with her aunt Eileen, Dede painted the exterior of her home several times until (thank goodness!) vinyl siding came along.

Dede loved to have fun, whether it be with the family or ‘the girls.’ She and ‘the girls’ enjoyed lunches out and Dede always organized an annual summer gathering at Overlook. There they drank wine and shared many laughs. While working at Rainycrest Long Term Care Dede was well known to encourage her co-workers to join her in dressing in costume for various events, to the delight of the residents. She also enjoyed ‘dressing up’ formally, always ready to put on those three-inch heels. And we should not forget the enjoyment she had in photography. She was constantly taking pictures. We have wonderful memories contained in those photographs.

Dede was predeceased by her husband Kenneth; eldest child Patrick; parents Cecilia and Charles Armit; and brothers David, Donald; and sister Louisa (Tippy) Johnson; as well as special sister-in-law Bernice Armit; special nephews Tod Johnson and Charles Armit.

Dede is survived by sons Randall, David (Karen); and daughter Nancy (Gordon) Witherspoon. Also surviving are grandchildren Patricia (Luca), Vanessa (Colin), David (Nicole), Joseph (Lindsay), Shaun (Tessa), Scott (Danielle), Bryce (Safya), Brant; as well as a number of great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother Robert (Bob) Armit (Erma); and sister-in-law Agnes Swanson (Lorne); and her beloved dog Babe.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Rainycrest Long Term Care, some of whom were Dede’s co-workers in past years. She remained happy and content during the nearly eight years she resided there, thanks to all of these wonderful staff members.

There will be a private family interment at Riverview Cemetery, Fort Frances, at a later date.

If friends so desire, donations may be made in Dede’s memory to the Palliative Care Room at Rainycrest Long Term Care, c/o Riverside Health Care Facilities, Fort Frances, Ontario.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.