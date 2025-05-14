It is with profound sadness that we had to say goodbye to our beloved Mom, Catherine “Kay” Veert, when she peacefully went to sleep on May 8, 2025 just before midnight. While fortunate to have experienced 88 beautiful spring times, for those of us left behind, time together just never seems to be long enough. But when a life has been lived well with joy, optimism, strength, and grace — perhaps it’s fitting to say goodbye with that same quiet dignity. Kay was mentally sharp right until the end and was fortunate to live independently and then recently moved-in with her eldest daughter.

Kay was born on Dec. 8, 1936. She leaves behind a loving family: her four children – Paul (Joyce), Patricia, Nancy (Colin), and Tom (Chris); six grandchildren – Anthony (Liz), Kelsey (Brandon), Brayden (Damy), Jarret (Brandon), Brendan (Emma), and Olivia; and four great-grandchildren – Ava, Oliver, Jace, and Remi. She is also survived by her brother, Ed, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lawry of 63 yrs; her Mom, Ann Pronak; her Dad, Michael Pronak; step-dad Metro Topolnicki; and her sister Dorothy.

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the number of moments that take our breath away.” This quote was definitely true for Kay – she loved her life! Kay was born and raised in Fort Frances and spent the majority of her life there and making her fondest memories —living on the lake, surrounding herself with family, owning an island, picking blueberries, driving a boat and her own snowmobile, attending church teas, Sunday night pizza at Border Bar, day trips to The Falls, square dancing with her husband, back to school shopping trips to Duluth with her daughters, garage sale Saturdays, cooking up whatever the boys hunted, and enjoying the simple pleasures of walking down the street and chatting with people she knew. Lawry and Kay spent 19 cherished winters in Naples, Fla. She also spent several years living in Winnipeg to be close to her children, and in 2023, followed her daughter and granddaughter to Kelowna.

Kay embraced her Ukrainian heritage and was part of the women’s group, preparing delicious food, and maintaining friends up until now. She was an amazing cook and because of this, we enjoyed great home-cooked meals, fresh cinnamon buns upon returning from school, and delicious soups and canned dill pickles. There was not much that she could not do and made it seem so effortless.

Our Mom was the heart of our family – ready to listen, ready to help, always steady. Her kindness was unwavering, her presence comforting, and her voice always calm. She was constantly humble and never put herself before others. She had a beautiful smile and it could easily light up a room. Her kind and warm demeanour and selflessness were what everyone remembered about her.

She found immense joy in being able to be a full-time Mom and homemaker while her children were growing up and living on Idylwild Dr. while she ran the family cottage business. She was endlessly creative — taking evening courses in everything from sewing to upholstery. She later took up painting and found a love in the paintings she produced. Her artwork remains a treasured legacy in each of our homes. Kay was talented in so many ways and no matter where she lived, she had a gift for turning a house into a warm and welcoming home.

Her children were everything to her but she never realized that she was everything to us. She was the voice of reason and person who made every Christmas, Easter, or birthday special. Somehow with four children close in age, so many activities, and a business to run, she found the time to create memory photo albums and scrapbooks for each of us – filled with photos, cards, school work, and newspaper clippings. She had a way to help with decisions by just being a sounding board — it led to some of us determining our careers or making life-changing decisions. Her advice was quiet, thoughtful, and often exactly what we needed. Nothing was more important to her then hearing from her children, seeing them enjoying life, and being included in their lives.

The void she leaves is immense. Yet her love remains in every warm memory, every lesson shared, and every act of kindness we pass on in her name. In her honour, we will strive to live with more grace, more gratitude, and more appreciation for life’s simplest moments—just as she did. Rest peacefully, Mom and Baba. We will love you always.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller

Video at Ethical Death Care published by Friday, May 16 – Catherine “Kay” Veert. A private celebration with family will be held in Fort Frances this summer.