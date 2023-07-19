With heavy heart and beautiful memories, we announce the sudden passing of Carson James Whitecrow on June 10, 2023, at the age of 16. Carson was born on December 3, 2006, in Fort Frances, Ontario.
Carson attended Westgate School in Thunder Bay, where he was loved and cared for very well in his special needs class.
One of Carson’s favourite pastimes was to come home to Fort Frances and spend time with his family. He loved to play in the sand, play tag and play peek-a-boo. But what he loved the most was food.
Even though Carson could not talk to us, he always wanted to be part of a conversation and to be heard.
Carson is survived by his parents Kayla Smith (Clint Crowe) and Bill Whitecrow (Victoria Allan); his siblings Joile, Jaxx, Max, Maiya, Gordon and Christopher; his grandmothers Audra Smith (Ryan) and Sue Whitecrow (Rob); his great-grandparents Lyle and Shirley Smith; as well as a large extended family and his special friend Natalie.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
“My sweet boy, you are one of my greatest gifts to this world that showed a love for all things.
Your beautiful soul has been set free to do all the things you could not do with us.
Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.
I Love you to Eternity.” – Mom