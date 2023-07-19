With heavy heart and beautiful memories, we announce the sudden passing of Carson James Whitecrow on June 10, 2023, at the age of 16. Carson was born on December 3, 2006, in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Carson attended Westgate School in Thunder Bay, where he was loved and cared for very well in his special needs class.

One of Carson’s favourite pastimes was to come home to Fort Frances and spend time with his family. He loved to play in the sand, play tag and play peek-a-boo. But what he loved the most was food.

Even though Carson could not talk to us, he always wanted to be part of a conversation and to be heard.