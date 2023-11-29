Carolyn Skirten

Our precious mother Carolyn Mae Skirten passed away on November 26, 2023, at the age of 60, peacefully surrounded by love, as the clouds parted and the sun beamed across her face. It was such a privilege to be there with her at the end; her willingness to never give up touched and inspired those who knew her.
Mom was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease prior to turning 50; she met this diagnosis face on for as long as she could. She soaked up every last minute of life that was handed to her, only to exude grace, positivity and steadfast advocacy for Alzheimer’s awareness. Our mom referred to herself as a joyful warrior facing daily challenges head on. She fought fiercely to stay with us as long as she could and will be remembered for her strength, tenacity, determination, and quiet tenderness.
Our mom was the youngest of four children born in Atikokan to Jackie and Keith Dalgetty. She was raised most of her life in Fort Frances before obtaining a degree in psychology at the University of Ottawa. After finishing her degree she moved back to Fort Frances to pursue her passion for working with and helping people who were less fortunate. She accomplished this through her roles as a supervisor at the Association for Community Living, before becoming the Manager of Child Development services at Family and Children Services.
Our mom was a loving, caring, kind and generous woman who adored her family. She was a master of all things from sewing, quilting, baking, as well as any craft or project that had piqued her interest. Curling, golfing, cross-country skiing, concerts and traveling were just some of the hobbies she found joy in. She has given us memories that’ll last a lifetime; from teaching us how to skate or ride a bike to the many family trips we took.
Although this journey has been so difficult, it has taught us many valuable lessons. We are in awe of the love and commitment that our parents had for each other throughout their marriage, especially through navigating this disease, it is remarkable and something we strive for.
There are so many people that have supported our family and our mother, from the many friends and family to the amazing health care staff at Riverside Healthcare facilities. We as a family want to express our sincere gratitude to our aunts Shelia and Ruby for the spectacular dedication you’ve shown our mom. We would also like to recognize the staff at the Emo Health Center who have provided excellent care and friendship.
A special thank you to Cathy Bock NP, Dr. Jenks, Dr. Meyers, and Dr. David Conn. We can never thank you enough for the care and compassion you have shown our mom and our family throughout this journey.
Dementia may have robbed her of a lifetime of memories but we will never forget the women who made our lives special.
She will be forever loved and missed by her husband Sandy Skirten, children; Bryson Skirten (Jenna Wright) and Chelsey Skirten (Landon Budz), siblings; Joanne (Matthew) Sanders and Guy (Marnie) Dalgetty, in laws; Shiela Anness, Bev Angus (Gary), Ruby (Jack) Johnson, Linda Chepil, Raymond Skirten (Jackie), Roger (Kathy) Skirten, Wayne (Shirley) Skirten, Sheldon (Sue) Skirten, as well as countless nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Keith and Jackie Dalgetty, brother; Lorne, grandparents; Steven and Jean Stephanson, and Cleve and Lillian Dalgetty. In laws Art and Irene Skirten, brother in laws; Richard Skirten, Larry Angus, and Don Anness, sister in laws; Nadine and Linda Skirten.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Emo and District Auxiliary.
The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on December 4, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Frances.
Of all of the gifts great and small, having you in our life was the greatest gift of all.
To say we will miss you is an understatement.
You have taken a piece of each of our hearts with you.
Rest easy, we love you.