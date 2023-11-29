Our precious mother Carolyn Mae Skirten passed away on November 26, 2023, at the age of 60, peacefully surrounded by love, as the clouds parted and the sun beamed across her face. It was such a privilege to be there with her at the end; her willingness to never give up touched and inspired those who knew her. Mom was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease prior to turning 50; she met this diagnosis face on for as long as she could. She soaked up every last minute of life that was handed to her, only to exude grace, positivity and steadfast advocacy for Alzheimer’s awareness. Our mom referred to herself as a joyful warrior facing daily challenges head on. She fought fiercely to stay with us as long as she could and will be remembered for her strength, tenacity, determination, and quiet tenderness. Our mom was the youngest of four children born in Atikokan to Jackie and Keith Dalgetty. She was raised most of her life in Fort Frances before obtaining a degree in psychology at the University of Ottawa. After finishing her degree she moved back to Fort Frances to pursue her passion for working with and helping people who were less fortunate. She accomplished this through her roles as a supervisor at the Association for Community Living, before becoming the Manager of Child Development services at Family and Children Services.

Carolyn Skirten Our mom was a loving, caring, kind and generous woman who adored her family. She was a master of all things from sewing, quilting, baking, as well as any craft or project that had piqued her interest. Curling, golfing, cross-country skiing, concerts and traveling were just some of the hobbies she found joy in. She has given us memories that’ll last a lifetime; from teaching us how to skate or ride a bike to the many family trips we took. Although this journey has been so difficult, it has taught us many valuable lessons. We are in awe of the love and commitment that our parents had for each other throughout their marriage, especially through navigating this disease, it is remarkable and something we strive for. There are so many people that have supported our family and our mother, from the many friends and family to the amazing health care staff at Riverside Healthcare facilities. We as a family want to express our sincere gratitude to our aunts Shelia and Ruby for the spectacular dedication you’ve shown our mom. We would also like to recognize the staff at the Emo Health Center who have provided excellent care and friendship.