Carol Marie Spuzak (nee Whalen) passed away peacefully on November 2, 2023, at Rainycrest. She will be remembered by her two sons Corey (Rhonda) and Micheal (Chantelle); and five grandchildren Nolin, Brant, Kenna, Nathan and Angelina; as well as her siblings Kathy (Peter) Spuzak, David (Dianna) Whalen and Bruce (Kym) Whalen; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Carol was born on May 28, 1949, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to her parents Dean and Gladys Whalen. She spent her entire youth in the Rainy River District alongside her five siblings, Rick, Kathy, David, Bruce and Connie, and created many memories camping and fishing at Pearsons Landing with family and friends. Carol dedicated her life to raising her two boys as best a mother could and they were her pride and joy. This love was extended even further when she became a grandma and she loved her grandchildren with her whole heart and soul. Carol loved spending time with her sisters Kathy and Connie and her niece Natalie, and her love for them was unmeasurable.

Carol spent her career years at LaVerendrye Hospital working as a housekeeper and created many strong friendships. She cared a lot for her work family and spoke highly of many of them upon her retirement in 2020.

In Carol’s 74 years her warm heart touched many people, she loved buying gifts for those she loved and always put much creativity and effort into making her gifts look beautiful. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love she shared with her family and friends.

Carol was predeceased by her parents Dean and Gladys Whalen; her brother Rick Whalen and sister-in-law June Whalen; her sister Connie Whalen; her in-laws Alex and Antonia Spuzak.

Funeral service will take place at Northridge Funeral Home on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Carol’s honorary pallbearers will be Nolin, Brant, Kenna, Nathan and Angelina Spuzak.

In memoriam donations can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Society or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.