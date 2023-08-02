CAROL ANNE (CALLAGHAN) CARRUTHERS

1949 – 2023

It is with deepest sorrow that the family of Carol (Callaghan) Carruthers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, has passed away after a brief illness, with her family and friends surrounding her. Carol was predeceased by her parents Dan and Lil; brothers Tim and Keith; grandson Kashis Cromwell; and nephew Tim Callaghan. She is survived by her husband Gerald Carruthers; her children Karrie Anne McCormick, Kellie Rae Scott, Randie Lynn Lush (Lloyd) and Danny Carruthers; brother Tom Callaghan; sister Jann Callaghan Cullen; as well as her grandchildren Thomas, Shianne, Dakota, Sierra, Jordan, Kayla, Keisha, Quianna and Parker; and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Carol was born and raised in Fort Frances, daughter of Dan and Lillian Callaghan. She was married in 1967 to Tom O’Connor, with whom she had a daughter, Karrie Anne. In 1970, Carol met her former partner Randy Scott, with whom she had two daughters, Kellie Rae and Randie Lynn. The family eventually moved to Lethbridge, Alberta. In 1979, Carol moved back to Fort Frances and married her friend and the love of her life, Gerald Carruthers, with whom she had a son, Danny.

Though Carol lived most of her life in Lethbridge, Alberta, she really missed the woods and the lakes of Fort Frances and for over 40 years the family travelled back to their cabin on Clearwater Lake for a month each year. It was her happy place.

Carol lived hard, worked hard, laughed hard and played hard, especially in her early years. Her home was always welcome to all, and over the years she collected a large and loving group of people who called her ‘Mom’. With Carol, what you saw was what you got. She called it like it was and you could count on getting her honest opinion whether you wanted it or not! She loved her garden, her dogs, and above all else, her family. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with a smile.

Carol will be interred in Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Frances on August 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with her parents and brothers around her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fort Frances Legion following the interment.