May 23, 1959 – June 28, 2025

It is with heavy hearts the family of Carla Lea Galbraith announce her sudden passing on June 28, 2025. She was lifted by angels on a beautiful summer evening surrounded by family and friends at the cabin on Rainy Lake. Carla was born May 23, 1959, to Joyce and Dan Foran at La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances. She was a graduate of the Fort Frances High School and attained a diploma in business administration at Confederation College in Thunder Bay.

Her working career included the La Verendrye Hospital, Rainy River District School Board, Alternative Education School and Fort High as the head secretary. After a short retirement from Fort High, she re-entered the work force in 2019 and spent five years at Seven Generations Education Institute, after which she permanently retired in 2024. Carla was also an avid volunteer throughout her life, lending her time to numerous causes and organizations, including working as a volunteer probation officer mentoring young women, handling the finances for The Royal Canadian Legion Lady’s Auxiliary and the retired teacher’s association of Ontario to name a few; if a helping hand was needed she was never one to say no.

Carla loved spending time on Rainy Lake swimming, fishing, boating or just enjoying the quiet solitude. She had a love for reading and spent her entire life expanding her education whenever possible. She was also an excellent cook and was never afraid to try some new and exotic recipe. She was well versed in politics and current events and loved to debate her thoughts with family and friends, whether they wanted to or not. Carla had a calm demeanour about her that made it easy for her to make friends. She belonged to a group of close lifelong friends that met regularly; you know who you are and if she’d had the chance, she would have thanked you for always being there for her.

Carla’s greatest love in life was her family; she was so proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren which brought her so much joy.

Carla is survived by her husband Gordon Galbraith; her sons Joe Galbraith (Lindsay Hamilton) and Jon Galbraith (Sarah); her daughter Sasha Galbraith; grandchildren Kodi-Jo, Beatrix, Avery, Adley and Jaxon; her mother Joyce Clark; mother in-law Bea Galbraith; her sisters Dana and Janine (Ernie); and her brother Tom. Carla’s list of family and friends could extend forever and she loved each and every one of them. If you want to see Carla now, wake up early, look to the east where the sun crests the horizon and she’ll be there.

A funeral service will be held at the St. Mary’s Church on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon will follow. Donations can be made in her name to the Toronto General Hospital Cardiac Division.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.