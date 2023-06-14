CARL ANTHONY REME PAYPOM “CP”

On June 5, 2023 Carl “Ba gonayaasige” Paypom, aka “CP” of the Sturgeon Clan, began his journey to the Spirit World.

Carl was born to Susan Paypom in Kenora, Ontario on February 9, 1994. Susan soon relocated to Naicatchewenin First Nation where Carl resided his entire life under the gentle guidance of Gilbert and Delia Smith.

Carl is said to be a decendent of an original signatory of the Paypom Treaty of 1873. His home community is originally Washagamis (Obashkaandagaang) Bay First Nation. He is survived by his biological mother, Susan Paypom, step father Patrick Smith, guardian grandparents Gilbert and Delia Smith, siblings Sarah, Peyton and Monte Smith, nieces Ahlivia and Brittany, and nephews Kaidess, CJ, Illiano, Michael and Alfie, Aunts; Val Smith, Carla Sutherland (Josh), Tania Smith (Carlos), April Droynk, Jenn Riley (Dan), Sarah, Sarah Shahmuradyan; Uncles; Vern Smith, Eon smith (Heidi), Carl Paypom II as well a numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.