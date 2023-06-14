CARL ANTHONY REME PAYPOM “CP”

On June 5, 2023 Carl “Ba gonayaasige” Paypom, aka “CP” of the Sturgeon Clan, began his journey to the Spirit World.
Carl was born to Susan Paypom in Kenora, Ontario on February 9, 1994. Susan soon relocated to Naicatchewenin First Nation where Carl resided his entire life under the gentle guidance of Gilbert and Delia Smith.
Carl is said to be a decendent of an original signatory of the Paypom Treaty of 1873. His home community is originally Washagamis (Obashkaandagaang) Bay First Nation. He is survived by his biological mother, Susan Paypom, step father Patrick Smith, guardian grandparents Gilbert and Delia Smith, siblings Sarah, Peyton and Monte Smith, nieces Ahlivia and Brittany, and nephews Kaidess, CJ, Illiano, Michael and Alfie, Aunts; Val Smith, Carla Sutherland (Josh), Tania Smith (Carlos), April Droynk, Jenn Riley (Dan), Sarah, Sarah Shahmuradyan; Uncles; Vern Smith, Eon smith (Heidi), Carl Paypom II as well a numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carl is predeceased by sister Michaela Smith.
Carl loved cooking, baking, eating and trying new foods. He loved food! He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, nieces and nephews; walking/running and exploring the outdoors. He was the biggest fan of Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift! Carl was very “tech-handy” and handled all of the family electronics, and keeping family updated on new equipment and devices. He loved chauffeuring people around – anyone who needed a driver, Carl would be happy to make a trip to town. Carl made friends easily; he was a likeable guy, silly and had a way of engaging anyone into conversation – and for many, remained a constant in their lives as he maintained a connection with most everyone. Carl spent his entire life under the close eye of his grandma and grandpa (Gilbert and Delia) as he never left home, so he will be especially missed for his presence and helpful hand around the house.
Pallbearers are Caleb Henderson, Montgomery Smith, Santino Smith, Samuel Smith, Malachi Langston, Don Smith, Darren Smith, Lamar Lucas and Tyrus Smith.
Honourary Pallbearers are Cassidy Smith, Shae Smith and Isaac Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo Ontario.