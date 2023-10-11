CALVIN “KELLY” REDFORD SCOTT

With heavy hearts, we the family of Kelly announce his passing on Friday, September 22, 2023, at his home in Fort Frances. Kelly was born August 13, 1960, in Emo, Ontario, the youngest child of Gordon and Myrtle Scott. He was raised on the farm in Blackhawk with his eight siblings. Kelly spent many years working in the bush and was a master with a chainsaw, some might say he was a professional logger. He was a great woodworker and made special wood boxes for several of his family members. Kelly could do anything from plumbing, electrical, and mechanical work. Kelly loved and lived the simple life, he enjoyed a fun game of golf, playing crib, doing puzzles, baking bread and goodies (mostly enjoyed the sweets) and he enjoyed spending any and all time he could with family and friends. He especially enjoyed fishing with his best friend Murray.

Kelly was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Myrtle; his brother Chester; brother in-law Bill Laverdure; sister in-law Donna Scott; and nephew Arlan Scott.

Kelly is survived by his children Tricia (Clay) Beck, Dale Scott, Taumi Hartnell; and grandson Cade Beck; his seven siblings Ryan Scott, Bonnie Elyk (Edgar), Janice Wiemer (Mick), Joyce Veldhuisen (Arnold), Darrel Scott (Joyce), Cheryl Scott-Laverdure and Roberta Ogden (Stancey); numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews, who all completely adored him – he was that “uncle.”

His lifelong best friend Murray Gallinger (Chris) and their children and grandchildren and very special friend Kelly Leepart and her children.

A private family internment will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Emo Legion.

We hope the blue is cold and bottomless, thumbs up uncle! We love you.

In lieu of flowers please donate to charity of your choice