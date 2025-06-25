BRYAN (BRIAN) O’CONNELL

February 15, 1941 – June 20, 2025

Dad passed away peacefully at LaVerendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances on the evening of Friday, June 20, 2025. Bryan was predeceased by his wife Frances; his mother and step-father Corrine and George Brooks; father Stanley O’Connell; sister Jacqueline Garriock; and brother Patrick O’Connell. He is survived by his children Victoria Allen (Steve) of Sault Ste Marie, Arlene Georgeson (Murray) of Fort Frances, and Gordon O’Connell of Ottawa; grandchildren Brian (Charmain), Bradley (Kat), Jacob and Christopher; and great-grandson Bailey.

Bryan worked his entire career with Canadian National Railways for an impressive 46 years. He began at age 15 in Sioux Lookout as a Call-boy, then worked his way through many titles, mostly in the Sioux Lookout office before transferring back to his hometown in Fort Frances. While we were growing up, dad held down his primary job and took up to seven additional part-time jobs at one time!

Dad enjoyed travelling with friends and family to warm destinations, but he also revelled in hosting family fishing trips to Expanse Lake. When time permitted, he enjoyed bowling, golf, curling and calling Bingo for the Moose Hall. More recently, Bryan could be seen out with Arlene for lunch at a variety of restaurants around town.

As per dad’s wish, there will be no service. He will join Franny at the “Condo” later this summer with a private family gathering.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Hospital who helped dad and kept us informed during his stay there.