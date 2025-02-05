It is with heavy hearts the family of Bruce James Thompson announce his peaceful passing on January 30th at La Verendrye Hospital. Bruce courageously faced his cancer journey with grace, unwavering strength, and without complaint. He left this world in the same way with his family by his side. A kind and gentle spirit, he was quick to smile or lend a helping hand. A true jack of all trades, Bruce had the gift of fixing anything that was broken and his garage usually had at least one project he was working on for others. A talented auto body man, he never lost his passion for restoring vehicles.

Bruce worked at Causeway Auto Body Shop before joining the family business Ernest Thompson Distributors. He later moved on to work for Westend Motors until retirement.

Bruce enjoyed time spent with family, whether a family gathering or camping, fishing and snowmobiling.

We all looked forward to his famous ribs, Christmas baking and the latest his lemon cake he perfected. He was a dedicated hockey dad and coach to his sons in their early years and he later rarely missed a game to cheer on the grandchildren whether at the rink or streaming online. He enjoyed face time visits with his grandson Zach in Alberta. He looked forward to visits from his youngest granddaughter Kira, it always made his day

Bruce was husband to Diane, father to Matthew Thompson (Katherine), Brandon Thompson (Harsha), stepfather to Ashlee Grimard (Joel), Hope Mosbeck (Eric). He will be remembered as Papa/Grandpa to Zachary, Kira, Jaxon, Jase, Eva, Axl, Arlo and Chet; Bruce was brother to Linda Ross (Dave), Wendy Angus (Brian), David Thompson (Dianne); son-in-law to Marion Lowes; brother in law-to Terri (Mike) Mihichuk, Brent (Laureen) Lowes; nieces and nephews will remember him as Uncle Bruce. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Lois Thompson; and father-in-law Ray Lowes.

Bruce was a man that gave all too those he loved through his kindness, hard work, love, humour and family values. He will be deeply missed.

Cremation has taken place and as per his wishes a private family gathering to celebrate the life of Bruce will be held this summer at the family cabin on Lake of the Woods.

If desired, donations may be made in Bruce’s memory to the Northern Cancer Fund c/o Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.