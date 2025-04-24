BRIAN KELLAR

Brian James Kellar passed away Friday, April 18, 2025, at LaVerendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont., with family by his side. Brian was born in Fort Frances on March 24, 1957, to Jim and Yvonne (Veillieux) Kellar. He was the first of five children and grew up in Devlin, Ont., where he would live most of his life. Brian left school after completion of Grade 10 to go work at logging camps in the Ear Falls area, eventually leaving to attend Trade School in Thunder Bay for welding. Shortly after receiving his Trade Certification, Brian went to work as a rail welder for the Canadian National Railways, where he would work until his retirement.

Family was very important to Brian and many happy hours were spent with his family camping, fishing and playing cards. He also liked to spend time gardening and putting up crops and hay with his father Jim, grandpa Cecil and other family. Brian also loved dogs and always had a pet. He liked to spend time with his large extended family visiting, celebrating many of the special family events, although as he got older he preferred to spend time with smaller groups. Brian attended the Guthrie United Church in Devlin and was a member of the choir for many years, working at church fundraisers and events. In recent years Brian enjoyed spending time with his good neighbours Tabitha and Jason Schroeder and their family, fishing and gardening. Brian was especially kind to and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews who all referred to him affectionately as “Uncle B.” As the great nephews and nieces came along, he especially loved meeting the babies and playing with them. As his parents grew older, he took pleasure in visiting with them, helping out where he could and having dinner with them.

Left to cherish many loving memories are his mother Yvonne; siblings Martin (Wendy) Kellar, Donna (Ryan Lennstrom) Shoemaker, Mildred (Gary) Beck and Brent (Patty) Kellar.

Nieces and nephews Sara (Anders) Moen, Aaron (Emilie) Kellar, Nathan Shoemaker, Kyle Shoemaker, Leanne (Tyler ) Spry, Michelle (Garnet) Cornell, Matthew (Heather) Beck, Shelby and Charlene Kellar; great-nieces and nephews Henry and Waylon Spry, Charlotte and Aiden Cornell, Hazel, Zoey and Scottlyn Beck, Josiah and Astrid Moen, Sadie Kellar, Cheyenne Clink, Teara, Jeycee and Amelia Shoemaker, James Jeffrey (JJ), Alana Shoemaker and Tyler Shoemaker.

Brian was pre-deceased by his father Jim Kellar; nephews Michael Beck and Jeff Shoemaker.

Funeral service will take place at the Guthrie United Church, Devlin, on Wednesday April 30, 2025, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Devlin Hall

In memoriam donations may be made to the Riverside Health Care or to Diabetes Canada c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.