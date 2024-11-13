BRIAN INDIAN

Makade Makwa, Awaasii Dodemi

March 26, 1967 – November 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Brian Leon Indian (Makade Makwa) began his spirit journey home on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Beloved son of John and Bella Indian (predeceased); brother of Lorraine McCready (Steve), Edmund Indian (predeceased), Lois Indian, Sandra Indian, Ernest Indian, Leona Indian, and Joanne Indian; and uncle to many nieces and nephews; special friend to Vanessa Tom, Tammy Morrison and Kayla Morrison.

Brian was an incredibly devoted worker to his home reservation, Ojibways of Onigaming, spending decades providing clean drinking water. He worked for nineteen years as a certified Water Treatment Plant Operator; he was so dedicated to his work that he worked through his various medical conditions and up until his passing. He was recognized by the Federal Government for his work, receiving the 2022 National First Nations Water Leadership award and the Provincial Government 2022 A.W.W.A.O. Paul Strohach Memorial award for Northern Operator of the Year. He was a big fan of sports, especially of hockey and baseball, and was a talented baseball player in his youth and adulthood, playing pitcher for the Sabaskong Lakers.

Brian was an extremely kind man, he was friendly and popular to many. He was laidback and patient, always wanting to have a good laugh and always had a smile on his face. He was very fond of his siblings’ children, spending time, giving gifts and helping them out whenever needed. In Ojibwe/Anishinaabe culture, the best word to describe Brian is Ogichitaa.

We deeply love and will miss you dearly.

Pallbearers were Tyson Kelly, Shawn Kelly, Roger Allan, Edmund Allan, Ray Indian, Matthew Indian-Copenace, Elijah Indian.

Honorary Pallbearers were Ryan Lewis, Fred Lewis and his Water Treatment Plant team Amanda Kelly, Brian Shebagegit, Dan Kavanaugh.

A wake was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Onigaming First Nation Building Unit 1, with a traditional service on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Onigaming First Nation Building.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.