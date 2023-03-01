BRIAN DOUGLAS MAJOR

Waapishkasing

February 4, 1955 – February 26, 2023

Early Sunday morning, Brian Major went to be with the Lord and his Maker. His beloved wife, Diane Major and the family wish to inform family and friends of his passing. Brian was born in Kenora, Ont., and raised in Whitefish Bay until he was about 8. Later he moved to Big Grassy First Nation in Morson, Ont. Brian was a life-long outdoorsman – guide, fisherman and hunter. His connection to the land was evident in the way he lived his life. With his indigenous knowledge he influenced many hunters and fisherman to be stewards of the land. He was generous and hospitable, hosting Fish Fry’s for no reason. He served as an OPP officer and a Special Constable with Treaty Three for 32 years.

On April 1, 1982, life changed for Brian when he met his Saviour, Jesus Christ and embraced faith that was unshakeable, resting firmly in the fact that Jesus loved him.

Brian and Diane were together for 49 years, married 44 years. They raised their own children and the family was constantly expanding with 40+ foster children.

He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Diane (nee Gibbins); his son Brian Jr (Jeannette); grandsons Zachery, Josiah, and Elijah; daughter Angela; grandchildren Kyle, Katie, Precious and Freddy; sons Sai, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Barry; his foster daughter Kayla; his brother Melvin and sister Clara; many dear cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as so many others who called him Dad, Papa, and Uncle.

He was predeceased by his beloved son Birdy; his parents Norbert and Mary Major; and three siblings, James, Mylen, and Irvin.

Many people knew Brian across Turtle Island. He will be deeply missed. Giizhawenamago Waapishkasing, we love you Brian.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Big Grassy First Nation Community Hall, in Morson, Ontario.

The Christian service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Rainy River Evangelical Covenant Church in Rainy River. Luncheon will follow.

Interment will take place at the Morson Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Canadian Cancer Society c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.