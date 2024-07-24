It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and grandfather Brent Silander. He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years Michelle Silander; children Megan (Zach) Lang, Benjamin Silander, and PaigeSilander (Austin); grandson Oliver Lang; mother Grace Silander (Derald); brother Gary Silander; special sister Sherryl Hoskins (Elaine); and many, many other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his father Barry Silander in 2014.

Brent was born on April 29, 1970, to Barry and Grace Silander in Atikokan, Ontario. He soon moved to the Fort Frances area. Growing up, Brent could always be found playing outside with his brother and neighbourhood friends, camping at Caliper Lake, or playing baseball. In the winter, you would be sure to find him on the hockey rink or riding snowmachines. Brent won countless awards throughout his hockey career, including the OFSSA gold medal with the Fort Frances Muskies in 1985.

In 1995, Brent married the love of his life, his muffin, Michelle. They welcomed their first born, Megan in 1997, Benjamin in 2000, and Paige in 2002. Brent’s family was his whole world. In 2000, Brent and his family moved to Dryden where he raised his children. Brent’s love for sports continued through coaching his kids and being their number one fan with his loud booming voice from the stands. Brent was actively involved in Dryden Minor Hockey in various roles including President, Equipment Manager, and Fundraiser.

Although sports were an important part of Brent’s life, he also loved the adventures he went on with his family, including many camping/fishing trips to Williams Bay, hunting, travelling to various places like Florida, Alberta, and B.C., and car rides with his special furry companion, Biscuit.

Brent’s battle with diabetes resulted in many medical challenges throughout his life. Over the past few years, Brent loved to spend his days with his wife, his kids or in his recliner watching TV. Those who knew Brent would know that he could tell you current stats for every sport (except maybe soccer). Over the past few months, his grandson was able to light up his face, even during the most difficult days.

A special thank you to all of the staff at the Dryden Regional Health Centre for their exceptional care throughout Brent’s journey.

Although deeply missed, Brent will live on through the many fond memories we all share.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Making Connections for Children and Youth (to help fund kids to play sports) at 75C Van Horne Ave, Dryden, Ont., P8N 2B2, or emailed to remit@fireflynw.ca with subject line “In memory of Brent Silander.”