Brendan (Ben) Grant, 62, of Emo, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 10, 2023. He was born on August 4, 1960, in Emo to Neal and Ita Grant and spent the first few years of his life in Barwick on the family farm, before moving to Emo at the age of 7. At an early age, he discovered his love for anything with an engine. He was the proud owner of motorcycles, tractors, snowmobiles, vehicles, ATV and knew how to fix every one of them. Ben worked towards his small engine mechanics license starting at Raoul’s Service Station. He continued on to earn his automotive and heavy duty mechanics license. He worked as a mechanic at Emo Sales and Service, then at West End Motors. He saw an opportunity for a new challenge, when the Barwick OSB mill opened in 1997. He became a millwright and enjoyed the opportunities to design and build things along with fixing whatever may be broken. He earned respect from his co-workers along with making many good friends. He was a mentor to many.

Ben met the love of his life, Frances, at a Stratton dance and they were married in Pinewood on June 15, 1985. He was her best friend and her companion for life. Anyone who knew them, could see that.

They made their home in the outskirts of Emo and had two sons, Casey and Ian. This past year he was blessed with a grandson, Nixon. Ben was so proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was a great father and was well on his way to being a wonderful grandfather. He was a well-respected uncle and loved by his nieces and nephews.

His intelligent wit, ready smile, steady and calm demeanour influenced those around him. Once a friend of his, you became a life-long friend. He cherished his friendships including the ones he had with his buddies from his childhood and their wives! He will be missed by his family and friends!

Ben had a passion for life and all that it offered him. Along with Frances, he enjoyed travelling, listening to music, dancing, attending concerts, date night at the movies and walking through vintage car shows. He enjoyed spending his time in the summer at the cabin in Stratton where he could be found paddling up the river on his stand up paddle board or sitting by a fire enjoying a cold one. It was nothing to find him fixing or building something or taking a break with a book in his hand. He had a love for motorcycles and cars that continued on to this day. He was known to push the season’s limit and enjoyed starting and ending each work day with a motorcycle ride.

He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Frances; son Casey (Kait) and grandson Nixon; son Ian; his dad Neal Grant; and his siblings Nuala Grant (Damian (Julie) and Adrienne), Gerald and wife Leslie (Liam), Marie Grant, Bernadette Gratton (Christian (Janelle) and Jeremy), and Desmond and wife Ellie (Tara (Curtis) and Matthew); Frances’ siblings Brigitte Kellar (Paula and Michelle (Serge)), Anne and husband Mike Long (Mara), Phillip and wife Max (Kyle (Lindsay) and Donnie (Sammi)), and John and his wife Janette (Michael (Chelsea), Danny (Arisa) and Robbie (Cassie)); as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother Ita and his sister Rosaleen; his father-in-law John Gavel and mother-in-law Marie Gavel.

Honorary Pallbearers are his family and friends.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Potocki-Lupski Syndrome Foundation (PTLS) or the St. Patrick’s Church Building Fund (Emo) c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo.

A prayer service will be held at Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ont., from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Emo, Ont., at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, with a reception to follow at Northridge Funeral Home.

Interment will take place in Emo Cemetery at a later date.