It is with profound sadness that the family of Brenda Lee Wood (nee Munro) announce her passing on June 18, 2024, at the age of 64. Brenda was born in Atikokan, Ontario, on September 16, 1959, to Fred and June Munro. She met Richard, the love of her life, in 1978, and they married on May 18, 1985. Together, Brenda and Richard had two sons, Jared and Cody, of whom she was extremely proud. Her love for nature, the outdoors and fishing were something she passed on to her boys and she always enjoyed any opportunity to go fishing with them. Brenda found much happiness in watching her two sons grow up playing hockey, and in recent years, watching her grandsons play. She loved going to their games and was their greatest cheerleader. Her four grandchildren Kolby, Jaxon, Kaden, and Colton were her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them. Family meant the world to Brenda; she was seen as the matriarch of the family, always making sure everyone was taken care of.

Brenda was blessed with a diverse range of skills that served her well during any job she tackled. She was a hard worker and in her early years, she worked as a cook at Quetico North, survey crew for the MTO and did tree planting in the summers, but Brenda found her true passion helping the elderly when she began her career for Community Home Support Services in Atikokan in 1987. Brenda’s dedication and devotion to her work was exemplary. She was a tireless advocate for seniors and was well respected for her efforts to help and improve the lives of others. She played a pivotal role through her work supporting seniors in the Atikokan, Fort Frances and the Rainy River District for over 35 years. She officially retired as Manager of Community Support Services on December 1, 2021, but continued working periodically after her retirement until her passing.

Brenda worked hard and played hard. She enjoyed spending her winters in the Dominican Republic with Richard, where she had many friends, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met there. Brenda also had a special place in her heart for Eva Lake as she raised her family there and spent many summer days at their cabin enjoying the sun and water, while entertaining family and friends. She had an uncanny ability to talk to anyone and was able to light up any room she entered with her infectious smile, sense of humour and zest for life. Brenda was a loyal friend to many and always knew how to have a great time; she was often known as the life of the party.

Brenda will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Richard; two sons Jared (Stacey) Wood, and Cody Wood (Ashley); four grandchildren Kolby, Jaxon, Kaden and Colton Wood; mother June Munro; sister Dawn Munro (Perry); and nephews Ryland and Kelly Briska.

Brenda was predeceased by her father Frederick Munro; brothers Irwin Wayne Munro, Kelly James Munro; and mother and father-in-law Anne and Thomas Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Riverview United Church, 169 Pine Crescent in Atikokan with Pastor Isaiah Birnstiel officiating. Reception to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Brenda will be laid to rest at Little Falls Cemetery with a private graveside service. Active Pallbearers are Jared Wood, Cody Wood, Jerry-Shawn Hamel, Donnie Munro, Keith Munro and Roger Roy. Honorary Pallbearers are Kolby Wood, Jaxon Wood, Kaden Wood, Colton Wood, James Munro, and Jack Munro.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atikokan General Hospital, 120 Dorothy St., Atikokan, Ont., P0T 1C0.

The world lost an amazing woman and heaven gained an angel!