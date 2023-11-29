The family of Brenda “Beth” Angus announce her passing on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Brenda was born on December 12, 1950, to Muriel and Wes Curtis in Hamiota, Manitoba. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers Brock Curtis (Sara) and Brian Curtis; her children Dominic Cormack, April Cormack (Darren) and Bonnie Abraham (Scott); as well as her grandchildren Jonathan Blattner (Amanda), James Blattner (Cassidy), Charles Abraham (Shania), Bobbi-Jo Abraham (David), Raili Abraham (Alex), Christoper Abraham; and great-granddaughters Ellie Patterson and Simone Bunting. She is predeceased by her parents Muriel and Wes Curtis; brother Donald Curtis; and infant brother Robert Curtis; as well as mother-in-law Phyllis Angus.

Beth grew up on the family farm just outside of Lenore, Manitoba, before first moving to Red Lake, Ear Falls, and finally to the Rainy River District. After raising her children, Beth entered the workforce again and began cooking at the Circle D Restaurant while spending her days off watching her grandsons until she decided to go back to college for Office Administration. After graduating she worked for Fillion Accounting in Fort Frances before retiring to part time work for Northridge Funeral Home in Emo.

Brenda also loved spending time in her many flower beds, as well as helping her mother-in-law Phyllis with the vegetable garden. She knew the names of many plants and if she didn’t, she would consult her plant books or the internet to figure it out.

Traveling was another passion Brenda enjoyed. She traveled with daughter April to New Zealand, Australia, Belgium and France, the Grand Canyon and Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas, as well as to France again to celebrate the Vimy Ridge centennial with granddaughter Raili.

Brenda spent many of her spare hours knitting and Crocheting, making herself, family and friends scarves, mitts, hats, and blankets.

Summertime also brought exploring, nature hiking the bush around the property, as well as berry picking and picnics on berry rocks.

Although she didn’t necessarily enjoy camping in the past few years, she was always up to joining in the family camping trip with April, Bonnie and families.

Winter saw Brenda, the kids and Phyllis exploring the property via snowshoes with trails through the bush.

A celebration of her life along with a luncheon will be held at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, on Friday December 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

As per Brenda’s wishes donations may be made to the Diabetes Association of Canada c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.