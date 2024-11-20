It is with profound sadness that the family of Bradley Wayne Herbert announce his sudden passing on November 10, 2024, at Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home.

Brad is survived by his son Joel; grandchildren Brantley and Emilia. Also left to mourn are his father Wayne; brothers Brock (Charmaine), Ray (Janet); and sister Angela. The family takes solace in the knowledge that Brad is at peace and has reunited with his mother Gwen, who passed away earlier this year.