It is with profound sadness that the family of Bradley Wayne Herbert announce his sudden passing on November 10, 2024, at Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home.
Brad is survived by his son Joel; grandchildren Brantley and Emilia. Also left to mourn are his father Wayne; brothers Brock (Charmaine), Ray (Janet); and sister Angela. The family takes solace in the knowledge that Brad is at peace and has reunited with his mother Gwen, who passed away earlier this year.
It was Brad’s wish that there was to be no public service. If friends would like to honour Brad we ask that they spend some time on the lake and make a few casts in his memory. Brad believed fishing was not just a hobby but a way of life!
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rainycrest activation department.
