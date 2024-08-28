It is with profound sadness and broken hearts the family of Bradley Nixon, age 65, announces his passing on Monday, August 19, 2024. Brad passed away after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the Rainy River Hospital with family by his side. Brad was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on January 15, 1959, to Leonard and Linnea Nixon. Left to cherish his memory are his sister Debbie; uncle and aunt Stan and Marylou Peterson; cousins Henning (Shaylene) Peterson, Erik Peterson and Karen (Dave) Chowhan. He was predeceased by his parents; uncles Folke Peterson, Cliff Nixon; and aunt Vivian Peterson.

Brad was the “Rainman” of sports. His favourite team was the Boston Bruins and of course his favourite player was Bobby Orr.

He loved to bet on games and if you bet with Brad and lost you had better pay up because he would not let you forget.

His other passions were playing softball, floor hockey, bowling and playing pool with his uncle Cliff at the Border Bar.

Brad was an avid softball player and was a 10 year veteran of Special Olympics. He had competed at a number of regional Special Olympics games and captured two metals with his teammates.

Brad attended the 15th Annual Sports Celebrities Festival Breakfast on December 3, 1997, in Toronto, Ontario. The highlight of his trip was when he received an autographed hat from Toronto Maple Leaf captain Darryl Sittler. Brad went up to Darryl and said “I like your hat” and then Darryl came back with two autographed hats, one for Brad and one for his coach.

Brad also enjoyed music (Johnny Cash, also Tanya Tucker. Both two of his favourites), watching old TV shows and movies.

Brad had an amazing memory and would have won every trivia game based on the following subjects: sports, old TV shows, movies and music.

He had a great sense of humour and was a quick wit, never at a loss for words. He was once asked “were you inoculated with a phonograph needle?”

Brad should have been an actor. He could hardly wait for Christmas so he could dress up as Santa for his younger cousins and lately for the residents at the Long-Term Care Home.

The halls at the home in Rainy River will have an eerie silence, which we are sure the staff and residents will not be able to ignore. Brad brought a lot of life and humour into the home. He loved to be the centre of attention. If he could make someone laugh that made his day.

Brad will be missed by his family, friends and staff of the Rainy River Hospital.

There will be a celebration of life for Brad at the Rainy River Hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Friends and family are invited to join the celebration from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Donations to the Rainy River Recreation Centre would be appreciated.

The family of Bradley would like to thank the entire staff and Dr. Caron of the Rainy River Hospital for their compassion, care, kindness and support. Not only to Bradley but to us as well. It was greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.