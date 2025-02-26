BRADLEY ARTHUR NORRIS

After a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease, Brad peacefully entered his final rest on February 22, 2025, at Rainycrest Long Term Care Centre. Brad was born August 24, 1953, in Port Arthur to Lorraine and Jim Norris. He attended school in Thunder Bay, after which he attended Confederation College and completed his apprenticeship and became a journeyman and ultimately a master electrician. In 1972, he met Evelyn Scoging, who was destined to become his lifelong partner, and in 1973, they were married. Shortly after, they moved to the Fort Frances area, building a home in Burriss, where their daughters Lindsey and Holly were born. Brad and Ev then built another home in Alberton, where their daughters attended school, and graduated from Fort Frances High School.

While living in Alberton, they found an island property on Rainy Lake and built a cabin from the ground up, bringing materials out by boat in the summers and over the ice in the winters. Many happy summertimes with family and friends were spent there. Their next project was to build their retirement home on Rainy Lake. There they enjoyed days on the beach with grandchildren Jordyn and Camron (Lindsey), and Bryson and Gavin (Holly) and many a beautiful sunset together.

Brad had limitless energy and enthusiasm for new projects and challenges. From restoring old tractors and an antique milk truck, to building furniture and new houses, to decoding the latest in technological developments in his profession, there was no challenge too big for Brad to tackle and succeed in. If a tool or device was needed, but was not available or in existence, he would design and build one himself. He was a jack of all trades, and a master of most as well.

Brad was a sharp thinker with a quick wit and a vibrant sense of humour. His inner compass was strong in both his personal and professional life. He was a man of his word.

Brad was predeceased by his mother Lorraine; and his brother Laurie.

Left to remember him with love are his wife of 51 years, Evelyn; daughters Lindsey (Ryan), and Holly (Shaun); grandchildren Jordyn, Camron, Bryson, and Gavin; father Jim Norris; as well as extended family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all those who cared for Brad during his time at Rainycrest. Their kindness, professionalism and friendship will forever be remembered. A private gathering will be held at a future date to celebrate Brad’s life. No flowers please.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.