Brad Hogan was born May 8, 1944, and was raised in Fort Frances.

He left for a period of time and returned in 1978 to raise his family and operate Fort Floral successfully for 42 years. He wishes to thank everyone in Fort Frances for their patronage over the years and all the staff that helped make Fort Floral a success. Fort Floral was his passion and life’s work. He missed it everyday.

He passed away peacefully on Feb 23, 2025, with his children by his side. He loved this saying, “That’s it, you see, and there you are!” He thought it was fitting for this time. He was always a comedian and loved a good laugh, right until the very end.