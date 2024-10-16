It is with deep sadness and great sorrow that the family of Bonnie Roach announces her passing on Monday, October 7, 2024, with her family at her side, after a courageous battle with long-term health issues.

Bonnie was born February 9, 1962, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Bonnie lived her life caring for her loved ones. She attended University in Calgary and Winnipeg studying law. She returned home to take care of her mother and since remained home close to family. Bonnie was predeceased by her mother Delores “Dolly” Roach (nee Mainville) in 2008; her father Milton Patrick “Paddy” Roach in 2018; her siblings Karen Lynn “Tammy” in 1965, Allyson Clara in 1966, Milton “Rocky” in 1973, Pamela Elaine in 1980, and Michael William “Blackie” in 1982; her sister in-law Kim Roach (nee Bruyere) in 2014; her nephews Patrick and Micheal Roach, Jonas LeForte and her niece Angela Roach.

Bonnie leaves to mourn her are her siblings Deborah (Don) Alleman, Patrick (Fern) Roach, Gail (Ron) LeForte, Dennis (Megan) Roach, Jonathan Roach, and Terril (David) Strain.

Also surviving are her nieces and nephews (acorns) too numerous to name. Also, her aunt Elaine Lesage (nee Roach) and uncle Doug and aunt Bonnie Mainville and Sandra Mainville; and her numerous cousins and extended family.

Bonnie was known for her work ethic and was always working with numbers and inputting data throughout her employment history. She held positions with government services and Service Canada. She was born with a kidney condition which required dialysis five years ago. Special thank you to the staff of the hospitals; La Verendrye, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre; especially the dialysis unit and end of life unit for taking great care of Bonnie. Thank you to everyone for your prayers for Bonnie and Father Marco Ladao from Thunder Bay who attended to Bonnie on her final day before passing in the hospital to bless her and pray for her and her family.

A mass celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held Friday, October 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Fr. Gino Mathias will officiate, with interment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a luncheon.

Friends may visit Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

The honourary pallbearers will be her nieces. The pallbearers will be her nephews.

Should family and friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., 6446 Hwy 11 West, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.memorials.northridgefuneralhome.com.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

