It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bonnie Darlene Turriff, on February 23, 2025, from a battle with cancer. Bonnie, cherished mother of Duane and devoted grandmother to Cameron, will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Bonnie was born on May 5, 1949, to Thomas and Helen Logan and spent her young life growing up on a farm in LaVallee, Ontario. She was fourth child out of seven including Shirley Morrish, Marie Geiger (Joey), Thomas Logan (Sonny), Linda Logan-Jones, Wendy Beauchler and Larry Logan.

In her early 20’s, Bonnie had an adventurous spirit, traveling across Canada with her best friend Merle. She tried her hand at stock car racing and was proud of her CB Handle “Little Lulu.” Although she loved adventure, her life was deemed full in 1977, when she gave birth to her son Duane, who was and absolute joy of her life.

After Duane was born, their life settled into a steady routine of visiting the family farm on Wednesday and Sunday nights to spend time with her parents and extended family. Whenever Duane cried, the cousins would quickly scatter, knowing that “Mama Bear” Bonnie was on her way to protect her cub. During this period, Bonnie also took Duane to various activities, most of which revolved around hockey. The strong bond formed between Bonnie and Duane was unbreakable.

In her professional life, Bonnie started working as an immigration and customs clerk in 1969 and even tried her hand at being a customs officer for a couple of years. During this time, her nieces and nephews will forever remember her in curlers in the evening, getting her hair ready for the next work day. She retired in 2004 with over 35 years with Canadian Public Service. Her strong work ethic and organizational skills made her a valued team member and missed when she retired.

Throughout her life, Bonnie was deeply committed to volunteering for various organizations. She was an avid supporter of the Emo Fair, where she frequently showcased her skills in knitting, baking and canning. Bonnie also served as a director for the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society and contributed many years as a judge. Her community involvement extended to being a lifelong member of the Legion and joining the Moose alongside her mother and sister Linda later in life. Bonnie’s compassionate nature led her to volunteer for palliative care, offering companionship to those without family and she also dedicated her time as a volunteer driver for cancer patients. Additionally, she was a proud Métis, actively participating in community suppers and events in her later years.

A lifelong lover of the colour blue, Bonnie expressed her passion through her surroundings, from her blue car to the prominent “Blue Boy” painting and statues that adorned her house and even the blue furniture she sat on. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, always wishing someone well on Facebook. Her affinity for blue extended to her cherished tradition of gifting blue $5 bills to her nieces, nephews and later her grandnieces and grandnephews, who lovingly called her Uncle Bonnie. Every time they spend a blue $5 bill, they will think of her.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Helen Logan; her brother Larry Logan; her sisters Wendy Beuchler and Marie Geiger; and her favourite brother-in-law Ernie Jones; and niece Kathy Stahn.

Bonnie is survived by her son Duane Turriff and her cherished grandson Cameron Gushulak, who were the centre of her world. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire all who hold her memory close. In her honour, wear something blue, enjoy a shortbread cookie, put in some curlers, watch some hockey, knit a gift for a friend and give the little ones blue $5 bills.

A private celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Tamarack House in Thunder Bay or the Chemo Ward at LaVerendrye Hospital in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.

“Mom you were my guiding light for the last 48 years. Like a Mama bear you protected me and wiped away my tears. You had Grandmas honour and kindness and although Grandpas stubbornness would show, deep inside you had the biggest heart you tried to hide it but we all know. I know you didn’t want a funeral or anyone to cause a fuss. We will remember you each in our own way and I know you’re smiling down on us.

I will cherish every memory and think of you everyday. It’s so hard to be strong right now, but I know you will guide the way. Love you always, Duane”