The family of Beverly Edna Collett is deeply saddened to advise of Bev’s passing January 21, 2025. Bev was born in Emo on November 30, 1946. She grew up on the Smart Family homestead in Pinewood, Ontario, with her parents Geraldine and Frank and six siblings. Bev attended the Morley school in Stratton and went to High School in Rainy River. She completed her RNA training at LaVerendrye Hospital and graduated September 15, with the Class of 1965. She worked for a short period of time at the LaVerendrye hospital.

Bev met Gerry Collett in Fort Frances through friends and they were married on April 2, 1966. Bev started her long term RNA position at Rainycrest Home for the Aged in September of 1969.

In 1970, Bev was in a serious car accident but in true Bev fashion, she persevered, recovered, and continued to work at Rainycrest.

Later, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which she courageously fought for 40+ years, on her own terms. She also battled cancer during those 40 years and conquered it, but did have side effects from the treatments. Unfortunately, she was not able to continue in her current position so she opted to attended a three-month course in Advent Therapy in Toronto and graduated in 1981. She continued to work at Rainycrest in a new role. She loved her job, caring for all of the patients for over 30+ years but eventually, had to retire due to her Multiple Sclerosis escalating.

Bev’s passion for living life to the fullest was evident in many ways. First and foremost was her love, care and compassion for her husband Gerry and her son Delbert.

She and Gerry became primary caregivers for her parents around 1978 until 2000.

Geraldine and Frank had moved off the farm in September 1966, to Rainy River but did not sell the farm until seven – eight years later. Bev and Gerry had purchased a camper in early 2000, which they took to Rainy River to allow them to visit longer.

Bev had many hobbies including sewing clothes and knitting-socks, gloves and hats for niece’s, nephews and neighbours. Her love of gardening and planting flowers produced top notch veggies and beautiful flowers. She and Gerry also loved camping at Caliper Lake with Del, nieces, nephews and neighbour kids.

Over the years they owned many dogs and cats…they rescued…Lucky, Sparky, Pal, Fluffy, TomTom, Lady, JoJo, Dumpster, Hooch, Rudy, and last but not least, Sandy.

Bev was our local historian. She remembered the most amazing happenings in great detail and she made sure the younger folks knew their family history.

Bev also gave back to her community. She helped with Elections Canada, was a member of the local M.S. Support Group, and attended many Emo Stock Car Races. In 2012, Bev received the Township of Alberton Senior Citizen of the Year award where she was recognized for her work on the Recreation Committee, potluck suppers, showing movies to kids at the hall on Sundays and volunteering to help with skating and Christmas parties. Plus, Bev helped with dances that were held once a month at the community hall. Bev and her friends started up a Girl Guides/Brownie club that lasted 17 years.

Also in 2012, Bev was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award.

Bev belonged to the Guthrie United Church and, in recent years, to the Knox United Church in Emo and was on various committees within the United Church.

Bev is predeceased by her parents Geraldine and Frank Smart; sister Darlene Warner; brothers-in-law Robert Warner, Bruno Letourneau; brothers-in-law Bill Collett (Marcy) and Ray Paulson; twin sisters-in-law Bernice Warkenton (Pete) and Berdell Erickson (Bud).

Bev is survived by her husband Gerry; son Delbert; sisters Audree, Ellen (George); Gerald (Nancy), and Joanne; cousin Darcy Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home.

If desired, memorial donations can be made to MS Canada, Riverside Foundation for Health (as a Memorial Fund has been established in memory of Bev.) Please make cheques payable to the charity and mail c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0, or, alternatively, make donations to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.