BETTYMAE “BETTY” KRIENKE

Bettymae Krienke (Shoquist), known to those around her as “Betty” or “Grandma Betty” passed away March 21, 2024. She was the eldest daughter of Frances and Fred Shoquist and was born in Virginia, Minnesota.

Betty grew up in Fort Frances-International Falls with siblings Ray, Gail, Terry and Janice. Graduate of International Falls High School and Alumni of the University of Milwaukee. She worked in the chemistry lab at the International Falls Pulp and Paper Mill. While beginning her career she met the love of her life and married Freeman Krienke in 1951.

Mum was a compassionate and vibrant woman and inspired those around her. A strong woman raised on traditional skills and values of a woman of her era.

Our loving Mum raised her four children: Alicia Krienke-Johnson (Bob), Nadyne Krienke (John), Kevin Krienke (Marion), and Darlyss Krienke (Scott). Betty was a dedicated mother first and foremost treasuring her children and embracing every moment with family. Mum was a talented seamstress who also excelled at cooking, knitting, smocking and baking. Her grandchildren Chantelle Spuzak (Mike), Chad Johnson (Richard), Lysa Johnson (Kevin), and Kevin Hambley (Yumi) always received beautiful handmade outfits for all occasions, many of which were also worn by her great-grandchildren Angelina and Nathan Spuzak, Austin Johnson, and Ian Hambley.

A strong supporter of extracurricular activities and community, Betty could often be found with her daughters at Girl Guides, supporting her son at Sea Cadets, or at the skating rink for practices and never one to miss a show. Betty had an active life in the community participating in Church, TOPS, Girl Guides and of course her passion curling. Always superstitious about keeping a winning streak by wearing the same socks throughout a bonspiel, a tradition that continues still with her grandchildren.

Betty was a mum who loved people, loved to socialize and loved to help those around her. When not baking goodies for the church, local bake sales or her delicious Christmas treats Betty could be found reading romance and mystery novels, watching Hallmark movies, the Sound of Music or cheering on her family in the many activities they love.

Mum exhibited strength and courage through the years. Mum was always eager to learn a new skill, and because of her willingness to learn she was competent in social media and this connected her with family around the world.

Betty lived a full life as a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Those who had the blessing to experience her passionate personality, strong conviction and genuine heart will always cherish the time and memories of this one of a kind woman.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nursing and care team at La Verendrye Hospital. Alicia, Nadyne, Kevin, and Darlyss would like to thank Dr. Lucas Keffer and Pastor Jacob Quast for their respect, compassion, and kindness. We would also like to thank Gail McTavish. You brought joy to our Mum. You truly provided support to mum according to her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.