Betty Ellman passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, after a short illness, with her family by her side. Betty was born on March 15, 1943, to Richard and Jeanette Galbraith and grew up in LaVallee. She was one of seven children and is survived by Fred Galbraith; predeceased by her siblings Raymond, Gordon, Allan, Margaret and Melvin.

Betty married Armas Ellman in June 1966, and together they raised five children in Devlin. She is survived by Sharon Roulston (George), Albert Ellman (Laura), Trenia Ellman (Don), Jean Gerstner (Don) and Jason Ellman.

Her favourite pastimes were gardening, caring for her houseplants and playing bingo. In her recent years she made some close friends at Front Street Manor and enjoyed her time there.