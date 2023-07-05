BERTHA RUTH BROWN (nee METZKER)

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Bertha Brown, 89, of Strathmore, Alberta, on June 20, 2023, after a prolonged journey with dementia. Bertha was born on July 15, 1933, in Blue Township, Rainy River District, Ontario, to Ferdinand and Mabel Isabell Metzker (nee Selman). On November 24, 1950, she married William G. (Bill) Brown and they were blessed with five wonderful children. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and son-in-law Ted Kinlock. She is survived by her children Eric (Cheryl), Glenn (Marla), Cheryl, Joyce (Ken), and Donna (John); her grandchildren Natasha, Amanda, Sheena, Meaghan, Caitlin, Patrick, and Bethany; seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bertha had a variety of work experiences in her life, including farming, bush camp and short order cooking, and volunteering with the Women’s Institute, 4-H, and at the Emo Fair 4-H Booth and Barwick July 1 celebrations.

She and her husband Bill were well known on the auction sale circuit. They picked up many treasures and enjoyed the social aspect of these outings.

Bertha spent much of her time gardening, baking, canning, sewing, knitting, quilting, doing crafts and enjoying board and card games. She especially enjoyed spending time with children and grandchildren and was the instigator of many water fights!!

She loved to be where the action was and enjoyed travelling to visit family wherever they were located, across Canada or in the Caribbean.

A Celebration of Bertha’s Life and Internment will be held at Northridge Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, in Emo, Ontario.

If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to a charity of your choice. c/o Northridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.