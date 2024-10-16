The family of Bernie Rittau mourns his unexpected passing on October 7, 2024 at his home in Burriss, Ontario. Bernie was born May 23, 1965 to Guenther and Johanna Rittau in Rainy River. He was the fourth of five siblings. Bernie attended both Burriss and Cornerbrook schools in Devlin, as well as Fort Frances High School. He attended Confederation College and then began his ongoing career in the Diagnostic Imaging field. His first job was at Rainy River Hospital. Before returning to the district a final time, Bernie worked in Iqaluit for a few years as well as Nipigon. Bernie was still employed by Riverside Health Care until the day of his passing. He took great pride in his position as Manager of Diagnostic Imaging. He was a great mentor and loved to teach all of his staff in the department. He referred to them as Bernie’s angels and was proud of each of his employees.

Bernie married Pam Andrzejzak. They together had two children, Levi and Jamie (Sarah).

Bernie is survived by his son Levi, his Granddaughter Keniyah. Brothers Ludger (Carla), Martin (Adrienne), Chris (Marilyn) and his sister Jeanette Nevison(Vic), and numerous nieces and nephews. His partner Robin McCormick and her children Travis (Sara), Adam, Carley (Brent), and her grandchildren, Makinnley, Orrin, Briar, Layne, Emmilou and Harlan.

Bernie is predeceased by his parents and his son Jamie.

Bernie found solace in the outdoors, gardening, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, bird watching, fishing, picking mushrooms, star gazing, and cutting firewood.

He was a handyman, and there was nothing he couldn’t fix, build or repair. He had recently refurbished his family farm’s outdoor Sauna, as well as fulfilled Robin’s dream of a wooden bridge over her pond for her grandchildren to continue to make memories.

Bernie spent many hours reading books. He was very intelligent and was always willing to share his knowledge.

He was known for his love of cooking, which many in our community can attest to. The majority of his wonderful dishes and sour dough breads were rarely enjoyed by him, but others around him.

Bernie found peace at St.Patricks’s Church during mass, and other functions through his church community. He recently had joined the Knights of Columbus in the west end of the district.

Bernie expressed his love for his family by spending quality time and creating memories by simple pleasures over monetary gifts. He loved his children Levi and Jamie deeply and his spaghetti

loving granddaughter Keniyah.

Bernie spent numerous hours supporting his children as they both were competitive swimmers in the area. He would often be found poolside with a book in his hand.

Bernie was selfless and would literally give you the shirt off his back. He was a fun-loving uncle – many days were spent at Uncle Bernie’s creating memories tobogganing, and swimming.

His nieces and nephews always knew the door was open at his place. Bernie appreciated meaningful conversation and would always see the good in people.

He always loved his family for who they were and who they were becoming.

Robin’s 2 Cents:

April 16, 2017 I received a text from Bernie. It read, “Hey Robin would you like to go out for a coffee or something? I would love to if you feel up to it. Maybe even a movie? “Without having to think twice I said,”Yes.”

And our lives changed from that text on. Obviously, Bernie and I were extreme opposites. I remember telling people when we first started seeing each other, “He’s short and young, I’m old and tall” The many other differences quickly emerged – I talked, he listened and would add a few words when he had a chance. He cooked, I ate. We entertained, Bernie cooked. I was good at clean up, setting the table and talking. I would have a whirlwind week of events, his schedule was likely less full, but he’d almost always attend my events. We’d fish, he’d untangle, bring in, clean and cook. He’d open my door while getting in a vehicle and I would reach over and open his. Bernie knew I was the worst singer in the world, but he’d say, “Sing, I love your singing.” He’d tell me this even at church. I think Bernie and God had some kind of forgiveness thing worked out. Weekly, Bernie would read “Cheers and Jeers” to me and oh how he would embellish it to make the dog poop on the sidewalks sound like it should lead to a jail sentence. We weekly hoped my news hadn’t made it to a Jeer. And yes, we did Trivia every week also. Well surprise – I asked the Trivia questions, Bernie answered. He always bet he would answer four questions correctly, I would bet on him getting more than four correct and yes, I was often right. We would be upset at Megan (editor from paper) the odd time Trivia wasn’t printed. Bernie was extremely intelligent and educated. I had come to the decision that Bernie was book smart and I was street smart. And it worked beyond measure for us. Bernie introduced me to many different foods, perhaps the most difficult to swallow was tartare (yep raw steak on a bun). Because it was early on in our relationship, I pretended I liked it. Bear meat was also a challenge. I took the bear meat spaghetti to work and perhaps it found its way to the garbage before the first bite. The foods he cooked, and recipes he tried were vast. He will always be remembered for his sourdough bread which he shared with many, including delivering four loaves to the Family Centre for the last several months.

Bernie was definitely a partner who taught me to enjoy the most simple things in life – birds, stars, the gift of binoculars he gave me, suntanning (with very little clothes on) and the enjoyment of a meal made with all vegetables from your garden.

Bernie and I enjoyed attending Mass and would often talk about the music (especially if the Empey gals were in charge) on the way home. We would discuss the homily. And he would share how much he loved Father Thomas. Bernie enriched not only my family’s lives but my friends also. And oh! the free medical advice people asked of Bernie, including myself. “Does this mole look funny, does Metamucil really work?” and many other questions involving several other body parts.

Bernie loved giving and receiving hugs, holding hands and a welcoming or good bye kiss. We had even received a little note tucked into a restaurant receipt that Reece our waitress had written, “For 2 cute Luv-Birds.”

Bernie loved cooking for huge groups of people and watching his guests eat massive amounts of his delicacies. He was a giver not a taker and possessions meant nothing to Bernie. He was not fond of receiving gifts, which is why my kids gave him flavoured teas, oils, vinegars and salts and whatever other food specialties they could find.

Several months ago Bernie shared with me, in a voice that suggested, perhaps I could use this formula for living, THINK, T is it true, H is it helpful, I is it inspirational, N is it necessary, and K is it kind. I can say without a doubt this is how Bernie lived his life, and if there’s a way that all those that knew and loved Bernie can do this, I know that’s the most important thing Bernie would want.

Donations in Memory can be made via Cheque to Northwest Ontario Counselling & Consulting to 399 Scott St. Fort Frances, ON P9A 1H1 or e-transfer to admin@nwocc.ca with “Bernie Donation” Donations made will be put towards low-cost therapy services for people who don’t have financial means.

Service will take place on Saturday, October 26. More details to follow.