It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Bernice Doris Armit, 85, of Fort Frances, Ontario, who passed after a short illness with family by her side on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances. Born Bernice Boyda on July 17, 1938, in Mine Centre to the late William and Elizabeth Boyda. She grew up in Flanders and the surrounding area until settling in Fort Frances with her family in 1954. Bernice was united in marriage on July 19, 1958, to David Charles Armit and they lived a happy 47 years together before his passing on October 22, 2005.

Bernice had a fulfilling career as a Nursery Nurse at La Verendrye General Hospital. If you were born between 1970 and 1994 in Fort Frances, chances are she was your nurse. She loved her job and looked back at her time as a nurse fondly.

Bernice loved the outdoors, spending weekends at Banning Lake with her husband and family, fishing and hunting. Her and David always maintained an extensive garden at home, and as her neighbours may know, she took the look of her yard very seriously. She loved red lipstick, soap operas, playing TV Bingo, country music, and all the singing competition shows.

Bernice was an incredibly kind-hearted woman, she welcomed everyone with open arms, and cared for her loved ones deeply, even if she could sometimes lack a filter with her family.

She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth Boyda; her siblings Marion Gladu and Frank Boyda; her husband David Armit; and her son Charles (Chuck) Armit. She is survived by her brother Jack Boyda; her daughters Debbie (Derrick) Lawres and Lisa (Todd) Armit; daughter-in-law Sue Carlson; her grandchildren Courtney, Brodie, and Abby Plourde, and Alissa (Jason) Green; and three great-grandchildren Sophia, Livia, and Tia Green. She will also be missed dearly by friends Lilly, Lorraine, as well as the Egan Family.

As per Bernice’s wishes there will be no funeral service. In memoriam donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and LaVerendrye General Hospital Ladies Auxiliary Group.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.