Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Ben Romyn, 81, of Fort Frances, Ontario, on July 29, 2024.
Ben was born on February 13, 1943, in Zwijndrecht, Holland, to parents Eldert and Johanna Romyn. In 1948 the family immigrated to Canada and settled in Portage La Prairie, Man., and later moved to the Rainy River District in 1952.
Ben had a passion for dairy farming, yard work, landscaping and he definitely had a “green thumb!” He was an avid standardbred racehorse fan, spending many years training and racing them and in his later years watching them on the internet, so him and his sister Alice could critique them on their Monday night at 8:30 phone calls. Above all was his love for his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ben is survived by his children Tim (Tammy) Romyn, Debbie Romyn; grandchildren Tarran, Jason and Dylan; great-grandchildren Caleb, Kiera and Landyn Romyn. Ben is also survived by siblings John Romyn, Francine Harris, Alice Allen and sister-in-law Nellie Romyn-McCulloch.
Ben was predeceased by his wife Marilyn; grandchildren Tyler and Tyson Romyn, Treydon Thomson; parents Eldert and Johanna; in-laws Peter and Phyllis Bedard; siblings Harry Romyn, Irene (John) Ploegman, Elsa (Louis) Weiresma; sister-in-law Patty Romyn, brothers-in-law Jack Harris and Douglas Allen.
As per Ben’s wishes there will be no funeral and a private family gathering in his memory will take place at a later date.
