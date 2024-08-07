Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Ben Romyn, 81, of Fort Frances, Ontario, on July 29, 2024.

Ben was born on February 13, 1943, in Zwijndrecht, Holland, to parents Eldert and Johanna Romyn. In 1948 the family immigrated to Canada and settled in Portage La Prairie, Man., and later moved to the Rainy River District in 1952.

Ben had a passion for dairy farming, yard work, landscaping and he definitely had a “green thumb!” He was an avid standardbred racehorse fan, spending many years training and racing them and in his later years watching them on the internet, so him and his sister Alice could critique them on their Monday night at 8:30 phone calls. Above all was his love for his family, especially his grandchildren.