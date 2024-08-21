Barbara Joyce Asplund (Kosowick) passed away August 17, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital. She enjoyed a great life as a resident of the Rainy River District with her husband of over 40 years, Michael (Sparky) Asplund. Together they raised a wonderful son, Trevor Torseth. Barbara was born in Emo on March 20, 1949, to Michael and Joyce Kosowick (Jarvis). Her father ran Johnny Canucks Grocery Store in La Vallee and that is where Barbara lived until 1958. She attended the two room school house with all the children from the village and the surrounding area. In later years she continued visiting with the La Vallee girls getting together for lunches until just before her death. The family moved to Thunder Bay for one year, then returned to Fort Frances in 1959 when her father purchased The Esquire Shop. She attended Robert Moore School and eventually Fort Frances High School. Her high school highlight was being a cheerleader. Several of her cheer squad and high school friends were her life long friends ‘til the end.

Barbara’s parents met during the Second World War and she was very proud of her veteran father and British war bride mother. This brought her back to England on a few occasions. She talked about those trips to England with great fondness.

After high school, Barbara attended classes at St. Scholastica in Duluth. On one of her return trips to Fort Frances, Barbara met Bill Torseth, Trevor’s dad. They were married and lived in International Falls running several businesses. After their marriage ended, and Barb moved back to Fort Frances, Bill and Barb continued to be good friends and shared the raising of their son, Trevor.

Barbara was united in marriage to Michael Asplund in October of 1983. They built a beautiful home in Fort Frances. Mike ran Sparky’s Confectionary and Barbara could be found there on occasion handing out blue whales and cherry twists. Barbara worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years. She worked for Charlie Watt, who remained a friend until his passing, and continued with Legal Aid Ontario. She enjoyed her job until her retirement.

Barbara was a lifelong curler and her curling girls were family to her. She was good at the game but excelled at the social aspect of it! She was even known to win a few bonspiels back in the day. Barbara and her curling team turned to golf later in life. Barb helped organize several tournaments and events at Kitchen Creek over the years. Sparky and Barb enjoyed golfing travels around Minnesota, and spent many winters in Arizona and Palm Springs playing golf.

She is survived by her son Trevor Torseth and “HerJamie” of Los Angeles, Calif.; also, her husband Michael Asplund; brother Stephen Kosowick and niece Dana Anderson (Jason) of Fort Frances; nephew Brian Kosowick of Fort Worth, Texas; and brother-in-law Gary (Elizabeth) Asplund of Aurora, Ont. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law and friend Lawrie Kosowick. Aunty B was a great cook and hosted many family meals and celebrations. These will be missed! Also left to cherish her memory are her golf and curling friends, extended family and neighbours in Fort Frances.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fort Frances Curling Club on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Frances Public Library. Barbara was an avid reader and loved her library! Look for her initials in the murder mysteries.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.