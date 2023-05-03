Barbara Elaine Plasky, 77, of Fort Frances, passed away on April 27, 2023, after a long battle with COPD. Barbara was born on the April 23, 1946, to Charles and Bernice Plasky in Fort Frances, Ont. In her early years she worked at the Fort Frances Clinic. It was during this time that Barb found a passion for crotchet. Many afghans, doilies, and table clothes were made and gifted to family and friends. She was especially known for her crotched and starched snowflakes, and had made hundreds. Her other hobbies included any craft, reading books, gardening, and riding her bike. She was devastated when she was no longer able to get out and ride her bike.

She had a special bond with her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as possible as they were growing up. She would take them for bike rides, or walk with them, pulling a wagon for any treasures they might find. She never missed a hockey or soccer game and was their biggest fan.

She was predeceased by her father Charles Plasky on April 26, 1971; and her mother Bernice Plasky on October 1, 2004; brothers Ronald Plasky, Gordon Plasky, Robert Plasky and sister Marlys Desens; brothers-in-law Gordon Messerschmidt, Dorlyn Desens, Gary Spencer.

Barbara leaves behind her daughters Kelly Sigurdson and Dana Plasky, both of Fort Frances. She will also be missed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren Kyle (Emily) Sigurdson, Cleo and Ryce; Joshua (Jillian) Sigurdson, Jack and Elliott; Crystal Sigurdson (Mike); Christopher (Kaitlyn) Borger, Bryson, Bentley and Ember; Travis (LeeAnn) Borger, Brooklyn and Georgia; Justin (Alyssa) Borger, Nash and Owen. She is also survived by her sisters Judy Spencer of Hamilton, Ont., and Kathleen Messerschmidt of St Paul, Minn.; sisters-in-law Mary Plasky of International Falls, Minn., Ione Plasky of Calgary, Alta.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At our Mom’s request, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.