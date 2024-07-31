It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Barbara Ann Avis on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Barbara was born on July 12, 1948, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Woodburn and Edith Ogden. She grew up in Fort Frances, graduating from Fort Frances High School. She then went on to attend Success Business College in Winnipeg, Manitoba. After graduating from Success, she worked in the office of the local paper mill in Fort Frances.

On July 4, 1970, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roy Allan Avis. Together, they raised two children, Kimberly and Chad. She adored her family and was very proud of her children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She showed her family unconditional love and support and was always there to lend a helping hand. She had a tremendous sense of pride when attending any of her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. Whether it was a dance recital, hockey game, baseball game, soccer game or swim meet, she was always there to cheer them on. In recent years, she developed a particular affection for her grandpuppies, Olive and Theo. She enjoyed her weekly Sunday visits and spoiling them with treats.

In 1977, she joined Roy at West End Motors, working in the office. She was an integral part in the office administration and parts department operations. Her hard work ethic, experience and knowledge made her a valuable resource to the company. Despite her continuing claim of “retiring” she enjoyed the social connections she developed through the years and was a constant presence at West End Motors, working right up until her untimely passing.

Barb loved to travel and see the world. Her travels took her from Europe to Japan. Even though she was always up for the next adventure or trip, what she loved the most was the special time spent “up the lake” at the cabin creating memories with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Dr. Kimberly Avis (Desmond) of Courtice, Ontario, and son Chad Avis (Lynne) of Fort Frances, Ontario; grandchildren Peyton, Isabella and Noah Avis; siblings Don (Cathy) Ogden of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Sharon Wilhelm of Burlington, Ontario; in-laws Beth (Jack) Avis-Belleghem of Georgetown, Ontario, Brian (Jan) Avis of Leduc, Alberta, Penny (Jim) Newman of Fort Frances, Ontario, and Paul (Cindy) Avis of Oakville, Ontario; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb was predeceased by her husband Roy; her parents Woodburn and Edith Ogden; her father-in-law Allan Avis; mother-in-law Edna Avis; brother Ken Ogden; brother-in-law Paul Wilhelm; sister-in-law Florence Ogden; and nephew Brent Ogden.

A Service of Remembrance was held on Monday, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the Knox United Church in Fort Frances, Ontario. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

The funeral service livestream connection is: https://youtube.com/live/OBj3uiPa934?feature=share

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.